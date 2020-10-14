Ginseng Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Strong CAGR by 2027 | FMI Report

Ginseng Market – Global Industry Analysis 2015 – 2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2030

Over the years, there has been a paradigm shift in consumers’ preference towards consuming plant-based products as an alternative to dairy or animal products. The global ginseng market is growing tremendously due to the rising demand for plant-based products.

The growing popularity of ginseng among consumers is attributed to the rising awareness regarding the health benefits associated with ginseng products’ consumption globally. The pharmaceutical industry focuses on this consumer’s sentiment by applying ginseng in their products to drive their industry forward, which will propel the growth of ginseng during the forecast period.

Key players in the cosmetic and personal care product industry employ ginseng services in their production due to antioxidant and anti-aging properties, which helps in the prevention of skin cancer and other skin-related issues.

The growing population size of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and other health-related issues patients are a strong force fueling the global ginseng market’s growth as there is an upsurge in demand for ginseng from the medical sector.

Furthermore, the increasing application of ginseng in food processing, especially in the Asia Pacific homes, is a driving force anticipated to create a surge in demand for ginseng in the global market. Also, the rising population size of consumers in the region is expected to facilitate the industry’s growth in a few years.

Ginseng Market Growth Spurred by Growing Consumers’ Demand for Healthy Products

Rising health awareness among consumers is the primary force driving most industries, including the food and beverage industry. Consumers are willing to pay a premium for healthy food products whose gene has not been altered or modified (non-GMO). As a result, the ginseng market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The current pandemic has also spurred the demand for healthy organic and non-GMO products as consumers are more conscious about their health than ever. The rising inclination towards fitness and wellness has created a surge in demand for dietary supplements containing ginseng globally.

Furthermore, the increasing application of ginseng in the various end-user sector is expected to foster the industry’s growth over the forecast period. Ginseng is one of the vital ingredients used in producing serums, moisturizers, cleansers, and other skincare products due to its antioxidant property.

The pharmaceutical industry is not to be left behind as ginseng services are employed in the production of dietary supplements and vital drugs used by cardiovascular patients. Most of the ginseng produced globally are utilized in the pharmaceutical industry. In a few years, the food and beverage industry is expected to take over because of the rising demand for products with high nutritive value and health benefits.

Ginseng Market: Region-wise Analysis

Over time, ginseng has been used in traditional Chinese medicine. However, its growing popularity regarding consumers’ health benefits has fostered the demand from industries like the food and beverage and personal care products.

Countries like the United States, Korea, and Canada have picked pace in ginseng production and are major exporters in the global market. China tops the rank as the highest consumer of ginseng, followed by South Korea.

In the Asia Pacific, excluding China and North America, the global ginseng market is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period.

Ginseng Market: Competitive Landscape

The global ginseng market is consolidated and highly competitive with few leading players operating in it. Major players are focusing on innovative products to merging with local players to expand their business to regions where they have no foothold.

Some leading players operating in the market include; Korean Ginseng Export Corporation, Organika Health Products Inc, Daedong Korea Ginseng Co., Ltd., Ilhwa Co. Ltd., Korea Ginseng Corp., Ningbo Gianon Biotech Co., Ltd., RFI Ingredients, Inc., Koshiro Co Ltd., Sino-Nature International Co., Ltd., and Shanghai FanPharma Co., Ltd., amongst others

Global Ginseng Market Segment Analysis

The global ginseng market can be segmented on the following basis:

Source

Wild Ginseng

Cultivated Ginseng

End User

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

Form

Powder

Extract

Region-wise Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Russia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa)

