In this report, the Global Polyacrylamides market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Polyacrylamides market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyacrylamides-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026



Polyacrylamide (IUPAC poly(2-propenamide) or poly(1-carbamoylethylene), abbreviated as PAM) is a polymer (-CH2CHCONH2-) formed from acrylamide subunits. It can be synthesized as a simple linear-chain structure or cross-linked, typically using N, N’-methylenebisacrylamide. In the cross-linked form, the possibility of the monomer being present is reduced even further. It is highly water-absorbent, forming a soft gel when hydrated, used in such applications as polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis, and can also be called ghost crystals when cross-linked, and in manufacturing soft contact lenses. In the straight-chain form, it is also used as a thickener and suspending agent. More recently, it has been used as a subdermal filler for aesthetic facial surgery.

The Polyacrylamide industry concentration is relatively high; and high-end products mainly from China. In the world wide, Most of manufactures distribute in China. China has a unshakable status in this industry, like PetroChina Daqing, Bejing Hengju and Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals. As to Europe, SNF and BASF lead the industry. From polyacrylamide industry characteristics, since the upstream material acrylonitrile is highly toxic, acrylamide also has some toxicity, greater toxicity entire production process, more serious occupational hazards, and there is a certain amount of pollutant emissions, production damage. For developed countries, environmental protection, production safety, labor protection and other aspects of employees demanding for products containing toxic chemicals take different degrees of restrictions and without incentives. Therefore, developed countries to take the policy shift base, will choose the new production base in China, India and other developing countries.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polyacrylamides Market

The global Polyacrylamides market size is projected to reach US$ 5675.5 million by 2026, from US$ 4139.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Polyacrylamides Scope and Segment

Polyacrylamides market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyacrylamides market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SNF Group

PetroChina Daqing

Kemira

BASF

Shandong Polymer

Bejing Hengju

Anhui Tianrun

ASHLAND

Zhengzhou Zhengli

NALCO

Anhui Jucheng

Dia-Nitrix

Polyacrylamides Breakdown Data by Type

Non-Ionic Polyacrylamide (PAMN)

Anionic Polyacrylamide (APAM)

Cationic Polyacrylamide (CPAM)

Others

Polyacrylamides Breakdown Data by Application

Water Treatment

Paper & Pulp

Oil & Gas Extraction

Mining

Paints & Coasting

Agriculture

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Polyacrylamides market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Polyacrylamides market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Polyacrylamides Market Share Analysis

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polyacrylamides-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Polyacrylamides market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Polyacrylamides markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Polyacrylamides Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Polyacrylamides market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Polyacrylamides market

Challenges to market growth for Global Polyacrylamides manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Polyacrylamides Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com