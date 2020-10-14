Global Fiberglass Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Fiberglass market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Fiberglass market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.
The global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2017. Glass Fiber downstream is wide and recently Glass Fiber has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction, Transportation, Industrial, Consumer, Wind Power and others. Globally, the Glass Fiber market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction and Transportation. They account for nearly 61.97% of total downstream consumption of Glass Fiber in global. Glass Fiber can be mainly divided into Roving Glass Fibers, Chopped Glass Fibers, Yarn Glass Fibers and Others. Roving Glass Fibers captures about 64.27% of Glass Fiber market in 2017. Glass Fiber can be also divided into E-Glass, E-CR-Glass, S-Glass and Others. E-Glass captures about 68.66% of Glass Fiber market in 2017.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Fiberglass Market
The global Fiberglass market size is projected to reach US$ 10470 million by 2026, from US$ 8373 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Fiberglass Scope and Segment
Fiberglass market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fiberglass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Owens Corning
Jushi Group
Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
CPIC
Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
PPG Industries
Nippon Electric Glass
Johns Mansville
Nittobo
Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
Binani-3B
Sichuan Weibo
Jiangsu Jiuding
Lanxess
Changzhou Tianma
Ahlstrom
Fiberglass Breakdown Data by Type
Roving Glass Fibers
Chopped Glass Fibers
Yarn Glass Fibers
Others
Fiberglass Breakdown Data by Application
Construction
Transportation
Industrial
Consumer
Wind Power
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Fiberglass market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Fiberglass market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Fiberglass Market Share Analysis
