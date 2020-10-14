Global Octyl Alcohol Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Octyl Alcohol market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Octyl Alcohol market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Octyl Alcohol (synonym name: Caprylic Alcohol) is the organic compound with the molecular formula CH3 (CH2)7OH. It is a fatty alcohol. Many other isomers are also known generically as octanols.

Octyl Alcohol production is mainly concentrated in South Asia, EU and USA. At present, the output of the three regions occupies about 78.63% of global Octyl Alcohol production. The main market players are Kao Chem, Ecogreen Oleo, PTTGC, Musim Mas, Sasol, Basf and KLK Oleo, etc. Compared with a million-ton-production market size of isobutyl alcohol, Octyl Alcohol is just a small market because the downstream application of Octyl Alcohol is much smaller than the isobutyl alcohol. Octyl Alcohol can be classified into two types: industrial grade and food grade, survey results showed that 81.93% of the Octyl Alcohol market is industrial grade in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Octyl Alcohol Market

The global Octyl Alcohol market size is projected to reach US$ 330.8 million by 2026, from US$ 246.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Octyl Alcohol Scope and Segment

Octyl Alcohol market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Octyl Alcohol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kao Chem

KLK Oleo

PTTGC

Basf

Ecogreen Oleo

Emery

Liaoning Huaxing

Sasol

P&G Chem

Musim Mas

VVF

Axxence

Auro Chemicals

Octyl Alcohol Breakdown Data by Type

Industrial Grade Octyl Alcohol

Food Grade Octyl Alcohol

Other Grade Octyl Alcohol

Octyl Alcohol Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical Intermediates

Cosmetics

Food

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Octyl Alcohol market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Octyl Alcohol market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Octyl Alcohol Market Share Analysis

