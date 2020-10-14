Global Glass Fiber Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Glass Fiber market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Glass Fiber market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

The global Glass Fiber industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe and Japan, such as Owens Corning, Jushi Group, PPG Industries, CPIC and Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma). At present, Owens Corning is the world leader, holding 26.01% sales market share in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Glass Fiber Market

The global Glass Fiber market size is projected to reach US$ 10540 million by 2026, from US$ 8326.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Glass Fiber Scope and Segment

Glass Fiber market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Fiber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

CPIC

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

PPG Industries

Nippon Electric Glass

Johns Mansville

Nittobo

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Sichuan Weibo

Jiangsu Jiuding

Lanxess

Changzhou Tianma

Ahlstrom

Glass Fiber Breakdown Data by Type

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

Glass Fiber Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Glass Fiber market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Glass Fiber market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Glass Fiber Market Share Analysis

