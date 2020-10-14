Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

BGT (Backside Grinding Tape) is used to protect the wafer surface during back grinding after the IC is formed on the wafer. Attached on the circuit surface, it prevents damages to the circuit surface and pollutions to the wafer surface and improves the grinding accuracy of the wafer. Especially, it can perfectly protect the wafer pattern surface and the chip during the manufacturing process with its excellent physical and chemical properties. With developments of jumbo-sized and thinned wafer and high-bumped wafer, the function required to the BG tape are (1) low contamination levels, (2) highly close contact to wafer-, and (3) easiness of peeling.

At present, the Back Grinding Tapes industry is generally at a more advanced level in Japan, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan. Meanwhile, Japan companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. There are major two classification of Back Grinding Tapes in this report, UV Type BGT, Non-UV Type BGT. Globally, the production value share of each type of Back Grinding Tapes is 40.46% and 59.54% in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market

The global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market size is projected to reach US$ 262 million by 2026, from US$ 198.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2021-2026.

Global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Scope and Segment

Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mitsui Chemicals Tohcello

Nitto

LINTEC

Furukawa Electric

Denka

D&X

AI Technology

…

Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Breakdown Data by Type

UV Type

Non-UV Type

Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Breakdown Data by Application

Standard

Standard Thin Die

(S)DBG (GAL)

Bump

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) market report are Japan, Southeast Asia, China, China Taiwan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Back Grinding Tapes (BGT) Market Share Analysis

