Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Magnesium hydroxide is the inorganic compound. It occurs in nature as the mineral brucite. It is a white solid with low solubility in water. Magnesium hydroxide is a common component of antacids, such as milk of magnesia, as well as laxatives. Natural magnesium hydroxide is used commercially as a fire retardant. Most industrially used magnesium hydroxide is produced synthetically. Like aluminum hydroxide, solid magnesium hydroxide has smoke suppressing and flame retardant properties. It is a key player in the family of inorganic flame retardant.

In 2018, about 32%, 41%, 11% magnesium hydroxide were consumed in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific respectively.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Market

The global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market size is projected to reach US$ 692.8 million by 2026, from US$ 535.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Scope and Segment

Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Martin Marietta

Kyowa Chemical Industry

Yinfeng Group

ICL

Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)

Konoshima

Tateho Chemical

Nuova Sima

Russian Mining Chemical Company

Nikomag

Xinyang Minerals Group

XuSen

Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals

Wanfeng

Fire Wall

Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Breakdown Data by Type

Chemical Synthesis

Physical Smash

The segment of chemical synthesis holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 56%.

Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Breakdown Data by Application

PVC

PE

Engineering Thermoplastics

Rubber

Other

The PVC holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 38% of the market share.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Magnesium Hydroxide Flame Retardants Market Share Analysis

