Global Dimethylacetamide Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
In this report, the Global Dimethylacetamide market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Dimethylacetamide market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Dimethylacetamide (DMAc) is a colorless, high boiling, polar, hygroscopic liquid. DMAC is a good solvent for a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds and it is miscible with water, ethers, esters, ketones and aromatics compounds. It is used in the production of polyacrylonitrile and polyurethane based fibers, films and coatings. The polar nature of DMAC enables it to act as a combined solvent and reaction catalyst in many reactions producing high yields and pure product in short time periods.
Dimethylacetamide has a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 69.83% of market share. DuPont, BASF, MGC and Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical are the tycoons of Dimethylacetamide. DuPont is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 19.75% in 2015.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Dimethylacetamide Market
The global Dimethylacetamide market size is projected to reach US$ 240.9 million by 2026, from US$ 215.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Dimethylacetamide Scope and Segment
Dimethylacetamide market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dimethylacetamide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Dupont
Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical
Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry
BASF
Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei
Te An Ling Tian Fine Chemical
Eastman
MGC
Huaxu Huagong
Akkim
Samsung
Dimethylacetamide Breakdown Data by Type
Pharmaceutical Grade Dimethylacetamide
Industrial Grade Dimethylacetamide
Dimethylacetamide Breakdown Data by Application
Pharmaceutical Industry
Fiber Industry
Plastic Industry
Cosmetic Industry
Organic Synthesis
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Dimethylacetamide market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Dimethylacetamide market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Dimethylacetamide Market Share Analysis
