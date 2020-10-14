Global Hexamine for Industrial Uses Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Hexamine for Industrial Uses market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Hexamine for Industrial Uses market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hexamine is a white color crystal shape powders, odorless with slightly sweet taste. It has anaphylactic irritation to the skin; specific gravity: 1.331(20℃); flash point: 250℃; stored in the air, it is stable, but easy to absorb moisture and lump. Hexamine is flammable with colorless flame. Its melting point is 263℃. When heated to 100℃ at normal pressure, minor part of it will be sublimated and decomposed into methylamine.

Hexamine is a white color crystal shape powders, odorless with slightly sweet taste. The main type is Stabilized Grade and Unstabilized Grade, and the Unstabilized Grade are produced by almost manufacturers in the world, so the share of the Unstabilized Grade is bigger than the Stabilized Grade. In 2016, the production of the Unstabilized Grade is 113107 MT and took 57.40% of the global production. It can be used into many applications such as synthetic resin industry, rubber industry, textile industry and other industry. Hexamine is mostly used in the synthetic resin industry, in 2016 there are 123079 MT used in the synthetic resin industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hexamine for Industrial Uses Market

The global Hexamine for Industrial Uses market size is projected to reach US$ 214.6 million by 2026, from US$ 174.6 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Hexamine for Industrial Uses Scope and Segment

Hexamine for Industrial Uses market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Hexamine for Industrial Uses market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Metafrax

Shchekinoazot JSC

INEOS

Caldic

Hexion

MGC

KCI

Simalin

Sina Chemical

GAMERON

CHEMANOL

Feno Resinas

COPENOR

Ruixing Group

Hexamine for Industrial Uses Breakdown Data by Type

Stabilized Grade

Unstabilized Grade

Other

Hexamine for Industrial Uses Breakdown Data by Application

Synthetic Resin Industry

Rubber Industry

Textile Industry

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Hexamine for Industrial Uses market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Hexamine for Industrial Uses market report are North America, Europe, China and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Hexamine for Industrial Uses Market Share Analysis

