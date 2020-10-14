Advanced Insulation Materials Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Advanced Insulation Materials Market: Highlights

Insulation material is a material that inhibits the transmission of heat, noise, and electric current. Advanced insulation materials, such as vacuum insulation panels (VIP), gas filled panels (GFP), and aerogel based products (ABP) are widely used in various industrial applications. These panels have lower thickness, lower density, and similar thermal insulation property compared to traditional insulations materials.

Significant need to reduce the energy consumption of a building envelope is boosting the demand for advanced insulation materials across the globe. Various environmental agencies have implemented new policies for conserving energy using advanced insulation materials.

Key Drivers of Advanced Insulation Materials Market

Rise in demand for advanced insulation materials in the building & construction industry is anticipated to boost the market during the forecast period. Construction activities have increased across the globe. According to the Statistics Bureau, Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Japan, the country spent US$ 30,380 Bn on construction activities in 2017; of this, US$ 16,570 Bn was spent on residential buildings, while US$ 13,810 Bn was spent on non-residential buildings. Thus, growth in the construction industry is estimated to drive the demand for advanced insulation materials in the near future.

The U.S. is also spending significantly on construction activities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Government spent approximately US$ 1,303,469 Mn on overall construction activities in 2019

Advanced Insulation Materials Market: End-use Industry Segment

In terms of end-use industry, the global advanced insulation materials market can be segmented into oil & gas, building & construction, automotive, power generation, and others

The building & construction segment is projected to account for major share of the global advanced insulation materials market by 2027

Expanding at a healthy growth rate, oil & gas and automotive segments are expected to create significant incremental opportunity during the forecast period

In terms of volume, power generation and others segments are anticipated to expand at a moderate to high pace during the forecast period

Asia Pacific to be Key Region of Global Advanced Insulation Materials Market

In terms of region, the global advanced insulation materials market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Consumption of advanced insulation materials is higher in Asia Pacific compared to that in other regions.

In terms of demand, Asia Pacific holds major share of the global advanced insulation materials market. It is followed by North America and Europe.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Advanced Insulation Materials Market

The global advanced insulation materials market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global advanced insulation materials market include:

Aspen Aerogels, Inc.

3M

Advanced Insulation Limited

Aerogel Technologies, LLC

Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech Co., Ltd

Armacell International Holding GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials

Global Advanced Insulation Materials Market: Research Scope

Global Advanced Insulation Materials Market, by Type

Aerogel

Gas-Filled Panels (GFP)

Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP)

Others

Global Advanced Insulation Materials Market, by End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Building & Construction

Automotive

Power Generation

Others

