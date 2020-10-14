Expandable Graphite Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Expandable Graphite Market: Introduction

Expandable graphite expands when heated. It is manufactured by treating flake graphite with reagents, including acid, that migrate between graphite layers and heat. Expansion of flake graphite decreases the material’s overall bulk density. However, it increases the surface area. This change yields a material that demonstrates increased chemical reactivity over the original material. Expandable graphite is primarily used as a flame retardant. Expansion produces an intumescent layer on the surface of graphite flake and reduces the creation of toxic gases and fumes. Expandable graphite is also employed in thermal management in consumer electronics products. It is employed in various other industrial applications including fire retardants and heat and corrosion resistant gaskets.

Key Drivers of Global Expandable Graphite Market

Increase in adoption of expandable graphite as a flame retardant in the building & construction industry is a major factor projected to drive the global expandable graphite market during the forecast period. Improvement in standard of living and increase in disposable income of consumers have significantly boosted the construction sector in developing countries across the globe.

Rise in usage of expandable graphite in high powered laser machines for welding and cutting, increase in demand for laser beams with superior beam quality and low-cost features, and growth in the 3D printing market are other key factors estimated to drive the global expandable graphite market in the near future

Increase in demand for expandable graphite in various industrial applications such as flow batteries and fuel cells due to its enhanced physical properties is another factor estimated to boost the global expandable graphite market during the forecast period

Growth in adoption of expandable graphite as a component in a various applications such as batteries, coatings, plastic foils, rubber products, heating and cooling systems, energy storage systems, and sealing systems is another important factor expected to propel the global market during the forecast period

Significant Opportunity in Fire Retardant Applications

Based on application, the global expandable graphite market can be segmented into fire retardant, environmental protection, sealing material, high energy battery material, and others. In terms of value, the fire retardant segment is anticipated to hold significant share of the global market during the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for expandable graphite in fire retardant applications in industries such as building & construction and textile.

Based on end-user, the global expandable graphite market can be divided into building & construction, textile, consumer electronics, paper, and others. Increase in demand for expandable graphite products in the building & construction industry in various developed as well as developing countries is a major factor anticipated to boost the global expandable graphite market in the near future.

Asia Pacific to be Key Region of Global Expandable Graphite Market

In terms of region, the global expandable graphite market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is estimated to account for major share of the global expandable graphite market during the forecast period. Demand for expandable graphite is increasing at a rapid pace in building & construction and consumer electronics industries in Asia Pacific. Expandable graphite products act as performance fillers or additives in adhesives, plastics, sealants, and plasters. This is augmenting the global expandable graphite market.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Expandable Graphite Market

The global expandable graphite market was highly fragmented in 2018. Rapid growth of the global building & construction industry is likely to augment the expandable graphite market during the forecast period.

Several major players are engaged in research and development activities in order to expand their product portfolios

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Expandable Graphite Market:

SGL Carbon

AMG Mining AG

Durrans Group

Yichang Xincheng Graphite Co.,Ltd.

GrafTech International Ltd.

National de Grafite

Qingdao Jinhui Graphite Co. Ltd.

Qingdao Black Dragon Graphite Group

Qingdao Tianfeng Graphite Co., Ltd.

Sanyo Corporation

Qingdao YanXin Graphite Products Co., LTD.

Yichang Huabang Graphite Co., Ltd.

Asbury Carbons Inc.

Xuzhou Jinxing Graphite Material Co., Ltd.

Global Expandable Graphite Market: Research Scope

Global Expandable Graphite Market, by Application

Fire Retardant

Environmental Protection

Sealing Material

High Energy Battery Material

Others

