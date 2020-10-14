Graphite Crucibles Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Graphite Crucibles Market: Introduction

Graphite crucibles are refractory containers specially shaped for metallurgical operations. Graphite crucibles are made from a mixture of graphite, refractory clay, grog, and other additives. These crucibles are used for melting ferrous, non-ferrous metals, alloys, and noble metals.

Key Drivers of Global Graphite Crucibles Market

Graphite crucibles are widely used in experiments and for melting metals through high precision CNC machining equipment. Graphite crucibles of high purity, high density, and high strength are used in these applications.

Growth of the foundry industry is a major factor driving the graphite crucibles market. A growing industrial sector coupled with the increasing need for specialized metal and alloy castings is expected to enhance the demand for graphite crucibles during the forecast period.

Casting Application Sector to Offer Considerable Opportunities

Foundry products are widely used in all sectors across the globe including automotive, aerospace, power generation, railways, petrochemicals, medical, defense, and marine. Nearly all key components of these industries, such as brake disks, medical implants, marine engines, and aircraft turbine blades, are dependent on castings. Increasing demand for graphite crucibles in casting applications is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Graphite crucibles can withstand high temperature, and have good resistance to chemical erosions and thermal shock. Graphite crucible is ideal especially for the melting of aluminum, copper, and other metals.

Availability of Various Alternatives to Hamper Market

Availably of various alternatives such as ceramic crucibles, and platinum crucibles, used in casting, metallurgy, and machineries is expected to hamper the market growth in the near future.

Asia Pacific to hold significant share of the global graphite crucibles market

In terms of region, the global graphite crucibles market can be split into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is expected to be a prominent graphite crucibles market across the globe during the forecast period. The market in the region is likely to expand significantly in the next few years owing to growth of the foundry industry in the region.

China and India are likely to drive the Asia Pacific graphite crucibles market in the next few years. Growth of metal casting, production of machineries, and metallurgical applications in these countries is likely to lead to significant demand for graphite crucibles.

A well-established automotive industry in Europe and demand for casting products in North America is expected to drive the demand for graphite crucibles in these regions.

Key Players Operating in Global Graphite Crucibles Market

The global graphite crucibles market is likely to be highly fragmented due to the presence of local and international players. Several major players are focused on strengthening their geographic presence by merging with local players in order to reduce production cost and improve efficiency.

Key players operating in the graphite crucibles market include:

Triton Graphite

SLV industries

Graphite Carbon India Faridabad

Sunrise Enterprises

CFC Carbon Co. Ltd

Zircar Crucibles

Ouzheng Carbon

Guangxi Qiangqiang Carbon

Hunan Jiangnan Grphite

DuraTight

Global Graphite Crucibles Market: Research Scope

Global Graphite Crucibles Market, by Product

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Crucibles

Clay-graphite Crucibles

Others

Global Graphite Crucibles Market, by Application

Metallurgy

Casting

Chemical

Machinery

Others

