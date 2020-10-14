Impact of COVID-19 on Plant-based Milk Market : Implications on Business

A latest market forecast report published by Transparency Market Research on the plant-based milk market includes the global industry analysis and opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. Revenue generated from the global plant-based milk market has been estimated to be valued at ~ US$ 14 Bn in 2019, and is projected to increase at a CAGR of ~ 8%, to reach ~ US$ 30 Bn by 2029.

Request PDF Brochure : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32642

Vegans & Vegetarians Demand Plant-based Milk and Milk Products

Consumers are becoming more sensitive and sympathetic towards animals, due to the conditions and environment in which they are raised and harvested. Animal welfare is one of the primary reasons for consumers opting for plant-based products, such as plant-based milk and other non-dairy alternatives.

According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization (PETA), cows undergo genetic manipulation, and are treated with antibiotics and bovine growth hormones (BGH) so that they produce more than 18,000 pounds of milk a year (National Agriculture Statistics Service, 2004 Feb 17, “Milk Production” – The U.S. Department of Agriculture). The hormones used to increase the productivity and efficiency of cows adversely affect their health and surge the rate of congenital disabilities in their offspring.

Consumers are choosing safer plant-based milk due to rising food safety concerns related to the usage of hormones and different types of antibiotics in dairy-based products. Also, the number of people suffering from food-borne allergies and intolerances has led to the shift of consumer preference towards plant-based alternatives.

REQUEST FOR COVID19 IMPACT ANALYSIS : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=32642

Rising Prevalence of Dietary Restrictions Boosting Plant-based Milk Market

Today’s population is adopting a preventive diet that emphasizes on the greater consumption of plant-based products. While intolerance (e.g., lactose intolerance) or food allergies determines some of these diets, others such as flexitarian diets and the Paleo diet are chosen by consumers who aim to achieve superior well-being.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2012, around 65% of the total human population was lactose intolerant, and in 2016, it reached 74%.

Increasing gastrointestinal Problems Have Increased the Demand for Plant-based Milk and Plant-derived Probiotics

Growing functional disorders and organic gastrointestinal diseases are resulting in an increasing population that is suffering from improper gut health. The ever-increasing necessity to improve gut health has resulted in the consumption of probiotics that promote gut health, along with the consumption of plant-based milk. Plant-based milk is increasing in popularity due to its digestive and immune benefits, which help in preventing urinary and vaginal infections, and obesity.

Consciousness and alertness regarding the consumption of food products are currently moving to the idea of deep-rooted clearness. With improving technology, consumers now have access to smart labels, with the help of which, they can trail the journey of a food product and check against its individual potential. Consumers are nowadays compelling the food companies to increase the clearness of their products, going beyond ingredients, free-from status, and nutritional value. This is determined by the buyer’s continuously increasing demand to comprehend the product-related questions that they have in mind, such as from where and how the ingredients were obtained, till the end product.

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-texturized-vegetable-protein-market-to-reach-us-2-bn-by-2029-food–beverages-companies-see-prospects-in-improving-nutritional-profile-of-products-transparency-market-research-301005824.html

Tedious Process of Regulatory Approval in the Plant-based Milk Market

Plant based products, including plant-based milk are facing legal and regulatory restraints, which may result in the declining popularity of plant-based milk products. Plant based milk is facing legal and regulatory inspection as industry associations prevent manufacturers from using labels and terms that consumers find more relative. For instance, in 2017, The European Court of Justice ruled that, plant-based milk and other plant-based items can’t be described using dairy terms, like milk, even though their plant-based origins are marked. In the same year, in the United States, a bill titled the ‘Dairy Pride Act’ was presented in the Senate, to prevent plant-based food manufacturers from using dairy names or terms. The Senate Committee has still not approved the bill. However, the dairy business is pushing hard to get the bill passed. Coming up with terms that resound with customers without aggravating trade groups will go far toward enabling the acceptance of plant-based foods.

Global Plant-based Milk Market: Segmentation

Plant-based Milk Market by Product

Soy Milk

Almond Milk

Coconut Milk

Rice Milk

Oat Milk

Others (Cashew and Hemp Seeds Milk)

Plant-based Milk Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

About Us:

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.