Thermal Printing Market Facts, Figures And Analytical Insights 2027

Thermal Printing Market: An Overview

Thermal printing is a type of digital printing that creates an image when a thermal paper is heated. The presence of chemicals on the thermal paper tends to produce the required image when printed on a thermal printer. The need for thermal printing is due to its low maintenance cost, easy printing ability, and ease to recycle printed thermal papers. The papers printed from thermal printing can be easily recycled because of the short life of chemical coating on these papers. The images last for a few days after which they disappear making the papers to be reused again.

Thermal printing provides fast printing and high quality of image, making it correctly readable. Printers used in thermal printing are lightweight, durable, and easy to use. Thermal printing is cost effective and delivers the product at high speed and with great quality. It is used in industries for printing receipts, bills, lottery tickets, and other labels. Thermal printing is used for various applications in hospitality, healthcare, transportation, logistics, and retail. Thermal printing minimizes manual error, reduces labor cost, and accurately enable product tracking. Different combination of chemicals used in thermal paper produces different images depending upon the need of the consumers.

Thermal Printing Market: Dynamics

Growing population, industrialization, and disposable income are the prime factors which can drive the thermal printing market. In addition to this, its increasing usage in healthcare industries and retail industry due to their expansion can raise the market for thermal printing. Data capture technologies and automatic identification for product improvement and growth of the e-commerce industry can increase the usage of thermal printing. Inkjet and laser printing solutions can be restraints on the growth of thermal printing. Barcode printing is anticipated to hold the largest share of thermal printing solutions in the forecast period.

Thermal printing market can be decreased due to the poor image quality of bar code labels and their heat setting problems. The company’s manufacturing thermal printing solutions are focusing on upgrading technology and preferring frequent product launches to cope up with the increasing demand. Introduction of a new version of desktop thermal printing and mobile printer solution can meet up the expectations of the consumers. Thermal printing can replace the traditional way of ads and can provide consumers with product related information by simply scanning the labels. Thermal printing can reduce the efforts to search for a product on mobile and can build a deeper communication between consumer and seller. Demand for product safety, anti-counterfeiting, wireless technologies is increasing, which can thrive the sales of thermal printing and allow its growth in the future.

Thermal Printing Market: Segmentation

On the basis of printer type, the thermal printing market has been segmented into:

POS Printer

Barcode Printer

RFID Printer

Card Printer

Kiosk and ticket printer

On the basis of end use, the thermal printing market has been segmented into:

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Manufacturing

Industries

Others

Thermal Printing Market: Regional Outlook

Countries in the regions of Europe, North America and the Asia Pacific have the largest printing industries, and therefore, the market for the thermal printing market is expected to rise. Thermal printing market in developed countries such as the U.S., Italy, and the UK is expected to have positive growth during the forecast period. It attributed to the high demand for thermal printing market incorporated in the retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing industries, healthcare, and others. The increasing demand of convenience, easy to use and fast printing solutions which can recycle the printed papers, the market for thermal printing market in developing countries such as India, China, etc. are expected to rise.

