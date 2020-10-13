Coronavirus’s Impact On Metallized Paper Market

Metallized Paper Market: Overview

Metallized paper is gathering steam among packaging sector as a promising alternative to plastic. The drive for manufacturing metallized paper has recently gathered interest due to its better performance characteristics than plastics and also higher environmentally friendly quotient. The use of metallized paper in labelling and packaging of products in food, beverages, and consumer packaging goods industries. Holographic sheets that are derived from metallized paper have shown huge potential in preventing counterfeiting, mainly due to freedom of packagers to carve unique holographic designs. A popular application in the metallized paper is in gift-wrap papers. Growing demand for specialized paper for range of packaging applications has helped the metallized paper market evolve.

The study provides insights into the growth drivers and restraining factors, competitive landscape and new opportunities. It offers an in-depth assessment of technological advances affecting the revenue potential in the metallized paper market.

Metallized Paper Market: Competitive Landscape and Notable Developments

Companies aspiring to hold a significant stake in the metallized paper market are entering into partnerships with players in the coating and packaging industries. Also, the companies are planning to aggressively expand the production capacities, in a bid to expand their portfolio. A European manufacturer of metallized inner liners, Eurofoil, has announced at the end of 2019 that it inked an acquisition deal with AR Metallizing, where it will be rebranded to take the name of the latter. AR Metallizing through this acquisition will take advantage of competence in Eurofoil’s metallized paper laminating.

Most players are leaning on incorporating new labelling and wrapping technologies for giving new performance attributes to metallized paper. This is expanding the avenue in the metallized paper market.

Metallized Paper Market: Growth Dynamics

Metallized paper’s role in anti-counterfeiting activities around the world is rising rapidly, thereby spurring the prospects in the metallized paper market. A new avenue in recent years has come from the demand for specialized packaging paper in brewing and spirits industries. Packaging companies eyeing opportunities in the metallized paper market are laying increased emphasis on gloss and anti- counterfeiting properties to allure customers.

A substantial demand for metallized paper is expected to come from the pharmaceutical industry. Antibiotic drug makers increasingly utilize metallized paper as a step in combating counterfeiting activities.

Application of metallized paper packaging in confectionery items is also boosting the market. Strides being made in coating manufacturing technology have fueled the popularity of metallized paper packaging. Glossy feature of such paper attracts end users. The growing demand for decoration and gift paper and wraps made of metallized paper has bolstered the growth of the metallized paper market.

Metallized Paper Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, the metallized paper market is seeing sizable revenue streams in Asia Pacific, especially in Southeast Asia. North America and Europe are also promising markets. The growth in these markets has gained momentum on the back of expanding array of specialized paper in wrapping and labelling applications. Also, Asian countries are seeing a high demand potential due to the rising prospects of metallized paper in anti-counterfeit application for beverages and confectionery industry.

Sales of drugs have plummeted in Asia countries, so also has incidences of counterfeiting, which has affected the profits of several pharmaceutical brands. This has led them to put emphasis on packaging solution that are immune to counterfeiting, which, in turn is boosting demand in metallized paper market. Also, substantial improvements have been made in the process and technologies for manufacturing metallized paper sheets. This has spurred revenue streams in the regional market.

