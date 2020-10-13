Global Home Fitness App Market 2020 Growth Drivers, Investment Opportunity And Product Developments 2027

Home Fitness App Market: Introduction

The global home fitness app market is anticipated to reach ~US$ 26 Bn by 2030 and expand at a CAGR of ~21% from 2020 to 2030 based on revenue. According to the report, North America was a significant contributor to the home fitness app market in terms of revenue in 2019. The prominent market share of the region is due to the high adoption of home fitness apps, and technological advancements in the field of fitness and healthcare, especially in the U.S. and Canada. The home fitness app market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing Adoption of Smart Devices to Drive Home Fitness App Market

Technology plays a critical role in the fitness sector. Rise in adoption of smart devices such as smartphones, smart watches, and wearable fitness trackers in developing as well as developed countries is expected to fuel the home fitness app market during the forecast period. Home fitness services or applications, which require a smart and easy to use user-interface (UI) such as smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, and high speed network for quick accessibility, are witnessing rise in demand due to technological developments in both these fronts. Thus, the growing adoption of smartphones and high speed networks is expected to drive the home fitness app market during the forecast period.

Home Fitness App: Market Segmentation

The global home fitness app market has been segmented in terms of type, platform, device, and region. Based on type, the home fitness app market has been classified into diet & nutrition, activity tracking, workout & exercise, lifestyle management, and others (meditation & yoga, etc.). The workout & exercise segment dominated the global home fitness app market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on platform, the home fitness app market has been categorized into Android and iOS. The iOS segment is expected to account for leading share in the global home fitness app market. The segment is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years. Based on device, the home fitness app market has been categorized into smartphone, tablet, and wearable.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Home Fitness App Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77368

Home Fitness App Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global home fitness app market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the home fitness app market during the forecast period. The U.S. is expected to lead the North America home fitness app market. This is primarily due to the presence of well-established and technologically advanced players in the region. Additionally, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the user base or installed base of fitness and medical apps is increasing significantly in the U.S. Additionally, per user average weekly time spent on fitness apps is also increasing significantly in U.S. Thus, the home fitness app market is expected to expand during the forecast period. The home fitness app market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market in Middle East & Africa and South America is also projected to expand moderately over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global home fitness app market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. In-depth geographic analysis has also been included as part of the home fitness app market.

Home Fitness App Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global home fitness app market. Key players profiled in the report include Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Azumio, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Google, LLC, Nike Inc., Noom, Inc., Polar Electro Oy, Under Armour, Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=77368

Global Home Fitness App Market: Segmentation

Home Fitness App Market, by Type

Diet & Nutrition

Activity Tracking

Workout & Exercise

Lifestyle Management

Others (Meditation & Yoga, etc.)

Home Fitness App Market, by Platform

Android

iOS

Home Fitness App Market, by Device

Smartphone

Tablet

Wearable

Home Fitness App Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Home Fitness App Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=77368

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com