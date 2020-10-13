Flannel Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Robert Kaufman, Henry Glass, Moda Fabrics

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Flannel market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Flannel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Flannel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Flannel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Flannel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Flannel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Flannel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Flannel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Flannel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Flannel Market Research Report: Robert Kaufman, Henry Glass, Moda Fabrics, Maywood Studio, Timeless Treasures, Wilmington Prints, Windham Fabrics, Michael Miller, Studio E, Marcus Fabrics, Blank Quilting, Kanvas Studios, Northcott, Springs Creative Products, Fabric Traditions, Riley Blake, Print Concepts, Alpine Fabrics, Andover Fabric, P & B Textiles

Global Flannel Market Segmentation by Product: Baby Flannel

Cotton Flannel

Ceylon Flannel

Diaper Flannel

Vegetable Flannel



Global Flannel Market Segmentation by Application: Clothing

Other



The Flannel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Flannel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Flannel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Flannel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Flannel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Flannel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Flannel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Flannel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Flannel Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Flannel Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Flannel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Baby Flannel

1.4.3 Cotton Flannel

1.4.4 Ceylon Flannel

1.4.5 Diaper Flannel

1.4.6 Vegetable Flannel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Flannel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Clothing

1.5.3 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Flannel Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Flannel Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Flannel Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Flannel, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Flannel Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Flannel Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Flannel Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Flannel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Flannel Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Flannel Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Flannel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Flannel Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Flannel Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Flannel Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Flannel Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Flannel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Flannel Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Flannel Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Flannel Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Flannel Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Flannel Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Flannel Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Flannel Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Flannel Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Flannel Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Flannel Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Flannel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Flannel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Flannel Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Flannel Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Flannel Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Flannel Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Flannel Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Flannel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Flannel Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Flannel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Flannel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Flannel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Flannel by Country

6.1.1 North America Flannel Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Flannel Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Flannel Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Flannel Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flannel by Country

7.1.1 Europe Flannel Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Flannel Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Flannel Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Flannel Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Flannel by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Flannel Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Flannel Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Flannel Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Flannel Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Flannel by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Flannel Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Flannel Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Flannel Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Flannel Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Flannel by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Flannel Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Flannel Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Flannel Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Flannel Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Robert Kaufman

11.1.1 Robert Kaufman Corporation Information

11.1.2 Robert Kaufman Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Robert Kaufman Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Robert Kaufman Flannel Products Offered

11.1.5 Robert Kaufman Related Developments

11.2 Henry Glass

11.2.1 Henry Glass Corporation Information

11.2.2 Henry Glass Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Henry Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Henry Glass Flannel Products Offered

11.2.5 Henry Glass Related Developments

11.3 Moda Fabrics

11.3.1 Moda Fabrics Corporation Information

11.3.2 Moda Fabrics Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Moda Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Moda Fabrics Flannel Products Offered

11.3.5 Moda Fabrics Related Developments

11.4 Maywood Studio

11.4.1 Maywood Studio Corporation Information

11.4.2 Maywood Studio Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Maywood Studio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Maywood Studio Flannel Products Offered

11.4.5 Maywood Studio Related Developments

11.5 Timeless Treasures

11.5.1 Timeless Treasures Corporation Information

11.5.2 Timeless Treasures Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Timeless Treasures Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Timeless Treasures Flannel Products Offered

11.5.5 Timeless Treasures Related Developments

11.6 Wilmington Prints

11.6.1 Wilmington Prints Corporation Information

11.6.2 Wilmington Prints Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Wilmington Prints Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Wilmington Prints Flannel Products Offered

11.6.5 Wilmington Prints Related Developments

11.7 Windham Fabrics

11.7.1 Windham Fabrics Corporation Information

11.7.2 Windham Fabrics Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Windham Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Windham Fabrics Flannel Products Offered

11.7.5 Windham Fabrics Related Developments

11.8 Michael Miller

11.8.1 Michael Miller Corporation Information

11.8.2 Michael Miller Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Michael Miller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Michael Miller Flannel Products Offered

11.8.5 Michael Miller Related Developments

11.9 Studio E

11.9.1 Studio E Corporation Information

11.9.2 Studio E Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Studio E Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Studio E Flannel Products Offered

11.9.5 Studio E Related Developments

11.10 Marcus Fabrics

11.10.1 Marcus Fabrics Corporation Information

11.10.2 Marcus Fabrics Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Marcus Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Marcus Fabrics Flannel Products Offered

11.10.5 Marcus Fabrics Related Developments

11.12 Kanvas Studios

11.12.1 Kanvas Studios Corporation Information

11.12.2 Kanvas Studios Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Kanvas Studios Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Kanvas Studios Products Offered

11.12.5 Kanvas Studios Related Developments

11.13 Northcott

11.13.1 Northcott Corporation Information

11.13.2 Northcott Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Northcott Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Northcott Products Offered

11.13.5 Northcott Related Developments

11.14 Springs Creative Products

11.14.1 Springs Creative Products Corporation Information

11.14.2 Springs Creative Products Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Springs Creative Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Springs Creative Products Products Offered

11.14.5 Springs Creative Products Related Developments

11.15 Fabric Traditions

11.15.1 Fabric Traditions Corporation Information

11.15.2 Fabric Traditions Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Fabric Traditions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Fabric Traditions Products Offered

11.15.5 Fabric Traditions Related Developments

11.16 Riley Blake

11.16.1 Riley Blake Corporation Information

11.16.2 Riley Blake Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Riley Blake Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Riley Blake Products Offered

11.16.5 Riley Blake Related Developments

11.17 Print Concepts

11.17.1 Print Concepts Corporation Information

11.17.2 Print Concepts Description and Business Overview

11.17.3 Print Concepts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Print Concepts Products Offered

11.17.5 Print Concepts Related Developments

11.18 Alpine Fabrics

11.18.1 Alpine Fabrics Corporation Information

11.18.2 Alpine Fabrics Description and Business Overview

11.18.3 Alpine Fabrics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 Alpine Fabrics Products Offered

11.18.5 Alpine Fabrics Related Developments

11.19 Andover Fabric

11.19.1 Andover Fabric Corporation Information

11.19.2 Andover Fabric Description and Business Overview

11.19.3 Andover Fabric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Andover Fabric Products Offered

11.19.5 Andover Fabric Related Developments

11.20 P & B Textiles

11.20.1 P & B Textiles Corporation Information

11.20.2 P & B Textiles Description and Business Overview

11.20.3 P & B Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 P & B Textiles Products Offered

11.20.5 P & B Textiles Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Flannel Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Flannel Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Flannel Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Flannel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Flannel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Flannel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Flannel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Flannel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Flannel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Flannel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Flannel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Flannel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Flannel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Flannel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Flannel Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Flannel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Flannel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Flannel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Flannel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Flannel Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Flannel Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Flannel Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Flannel Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Flannel Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Flannel Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”