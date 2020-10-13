Palmarosa Oil Market Insights by Size, Status and Forecast 2026

Market outlook: Palmarosa Oil

The blooming era of a healthy lifestyle has led to an increased demand for the products derived from natural sources be it food, oil or cosmetics. The development in the contemporary market has ushered the demand for essential oils. The essential oils usually derived from distillation have found great use since history due to their enrichment with therapeutic and medicinal benefits. The aroma of these oils is surmised to induce an uplifting effect in the human sensory system.

The evolution in the market has shepherded the development of different types of essential oils such as: Lavender oil, Peppermint oil, Tea Tree oil, Palmarosa oil, Frankincense oil, among others. Cymbopogon martini commonly known as Palmarosa oil has an enhanced importance in the market not only due to its rich aroma but also its multi-benefit profile involving health and skin benefits. The advancement in the field of alternative medicine has revived Aromatherapy wherein Palmarosa oil is highly recommended for the improvement in the psychological well-being.

Reasons for Covering Palmarosa Oil as a Title

Palmarosa oil derived from the native grasses of India is known for its enriched contribution of volatile oils. The stress buster properties in the aroma of Palmarosa oil is a boon for Ayurvedic treatments. Apart from Ayurveda Palmarosa oil is umpteen with benefits involving sepsis prevention, inhibition of bacterial growth, digestion improvement and its cytophylactic property help in wound healing.

Over the past few years, the demand of Palmarosa oil has seen a significant elevation in the cosmetics industry. Its moisturizing properties have provided it with the efficiency for treatment of skin disorders such as: eczema, psoriasis, boils, acne, and abscesses. These benefits have resulted in a soaring demand of Palmarosa oil in the market. The easy blending property of Palmarosa oil along with its ability to stimulate cell growth has made it an important remedy for the treatment of animal skin disorders as well.

Global Palmarosa oil Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the global palmarosa oil market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global palmarosa oil market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience stores Specialty stores Online retail Others



On the basis of End-use, the global palmarosa oil market has been segmented as-

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal care

Industrial

Others

On the basis of region, the global palmarosa oil market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Global Palmarosa Oil Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Palmarosa Oil market are: Floracopeia, Quinessence Aromatherapy Ltd, Albert Vieille SAS, BioSource Naturals, Esoteric Oils, Young Living Essential Oils LC, Ventós, Florihana, Edens Graden Inc., Mountain Rose, Inc., among others.