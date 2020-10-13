Electric Wheelchair Market Analysis, Growth Factors and Global Opportunities Explored 2027

The global electric wheelchair market is set to experience a boost in the growth rate during the forecast period. There are many factors that may influence the growth rate of the electric wheelchair market. Convenience and stability are significant for a rise in the sales of electric wheelchairs. Furthermore, the elderly population is more inclined towards the electric wheelchairs for convenience and ease of operation.

Electric wheelchair or electric-powered wheelchair (EPW), invented by George Klein originally for World War II veterans, is a wheelchair powered by an electric motor. It is a wheelchair that reduces manual activity or does not require any human assistance to move a wheelchair. This wheelchair comes in various types like center wheel drive, front-wheel drive, and standing electric wheelchair. The wheelchair type is used according to the type of surface and space on which the wheelchair is to be used.

The forthcoming research report by Transparency Market Research offers a foolproof analysis of the electric wheelchair market for the forecast period 2019-2027. The in-depth analysis provides insights into growth opportunities and the condition of the electric wheelchair market in the forecast period.

Electric Wheelchair Market: Competitive landscape and notable developments

The electric wheelchair market has immense competition between the new players and the established players. This, in turn, has paved the way for mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product development to maintain the dominancy in the electric wheelchair market. For instance, Drive Medical recently acquired Med quip Inc. to cement its product portfolio. Another example is Innova Care Concepts forging a partnership with Permobil for supplying electric-powered wheelchairs.

The manufacturers are making technological advancements to make their products more efficient and convenient for the user. A classic example is the development of ‘Scewo’ by the ETH Zurich team. Scewo is a self-balancing electric wheelchair that can go upstairs and downstairs without any human assistance.

In addition, manufacturers are also working on providing advanced wheelchairs at public places like airports. For instance, Japanese Company, WHILL designed self-driving wheelchairs having sensor-based anti-collision technology for providing a seamless experience to the users at the airport.

The key players of the electric wheelchair market are Invacare Corp, Sunrise Medical Inc., Drive Medical, Golden Technologies, Hoveround Corp, Pride Mobility Products Corp, 21st Century SCIENTIFIC Inc., and Merits Health Products.

Electric Wheelchair Market: Key trends

Growing demand from the sports sector may fuel the electric wheelchair market. BMX motocross conducts a special racing event for the disabled community. It is a popular sport that sees considerable disabled community participation. The participants perform various tricks and top-level stunts using electric wheelchairs. The increasing participation of the disabled community may serve as a key driver for the growth of the electric wheelchair market. A number of technological upgrades such as WiFi and Bluetooth additions to the electric wheelchairs are also expected to accelerate the growth of the electric wheelchair market. Suspension enhancements may also boost the sales of the electric wheelchair market. Permobil has launched the first wheelchair powered with Flexilink full suspension technology.

Electric Wheelchair Market: Regional analysis

Regionally, the electric wheelchair market is divided in North America, South America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America is expected to perform well in the forecast period. This is due to high investment capacity, better technological assistance, and relaxed government regulations. The Asia Pacific region may also observe better growth during the forecast period. Europe has factors similar to that of the North America. Therefore, it is also expected to see a good growth rate during the forecast period.