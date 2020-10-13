Automotive Collision Repair Services Market to Touch US$ 172 Bn by 2027; Passenger Vehicles to Generate Maximum Revenue

Automotive collision repair services refer to repair and maintenance carried out for passenger and commercial vehicles, post a crash, collision, or accident. The global market for automotive collision repair services is estimated to be pegged at around US$ 95 Bn by 2019 end, registering a CAGR of nearly 5% from 2019 to 2027.

Increase in average vehicle age, poor quality of infrastructure, and increase in vehicle parc are considered to be prominent factors that will drive the growth of the global automotive collision repair services market over the forecast period. On the other hand, with rising concerns toward increasing number of road traffic deaths, legislations, vehicle standards, and road infrastructure are improving. This may, in turn, result in lesser collisions, consequently hindering the growth of the global automotive collision repair services market to some extent.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a Sample Report here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/14656

Automotive Collision Repair Services Market: Key Takeaways

Despite technological disruption of accident-avoidance equipment (such as collision avoidance systems and technology), distracted driving has resulted in increased number of collisions.

Owing to the relatively larger fleet of passenger vehicles all across the globe, the passenger vehicles segment is estimated to generate maximum revenue among vehicle types throughout the forecast period. The scenario with respect to vehicle type in North America is a bit different. The light commercial vehicles segment accounts for nearly half of the overall market share.

Components such as radiators, condensers, hoods, and bumpers are identified to have relatively higher replacement rates, as these are most prone to damage during a collision. Though the parts & components segment is expected to account for a dominant market share, higher growth is expected for the paints and coatings segment. Advanced color development and high customer expectations characterize today’s refinishes.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for maximum share in the global automotive collision repair services market throughout the forecast period. Regions such as China, India, and ASEAN, witnessing significant growth in automotive sales and vehicle parc, are expected to register relatively higher growth in the global automotive collision repair services market.

“The global market for automotive collision repair services is anticipated to witness moderate growth over the coming years. Though the incidence of rash and distracted driving has increased significantly in the recent past, strict measures are being implemented by governments to reduce collisions. With an increasing vehicle fleet, the probability of road accidents is also increasing. This would proliferate the growth of the automotive collision repair services market through 2027,” says a PMR analyst.

Automotive Collision Repair Services Market: Competitive Landscape

3M, Denso Corporation, and Service King are identified as prominent players in the global automotive collision repair services market. Consolidation has witnessed a significant decline, though that was inevitable after the feverish pace it had been going at. This pace has slowed down due to increasing number of small- and medium-sized players investing in the collision repair industry. Despite all the consolidation, small independent repair shops account for more than one-third of the overall automotive collision repair services market landscape. Owing to the presence of a large number of players across the globe, the market for automotive collision repair services is considered to be significantly fragmented.

Lucrative Opportunities for Local Repair Shops

The automotive collision repair services market is estimated to project considerable opportunities for locally-owned repair shops. As most of the small-sized or locally-owned repair shops don’t offer a complete range of repair and maintenance services, they can follow a competitive strategy of specializing at any particular service. Additionally, small local shop owners can engage themselves in partnerships or standardized contracts with fleet operators and leasing firms to provide repair and maintenance services at lower prices.

Top Key Players:

3M

Abra Auto Body & Glass

BASF

Continental AG

Robert Bosch

Dupont

Honeywell International GmbH

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Denso Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Caliber Collision

Service King

For in-depth competitive analysis, Check Pre-Book here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/14656

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the automotive collision repair services market that contains global industry analysis of 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment for 2019–2027. The report provides insightful analysis of the automotive collision repair services market through four different segments – vehicle type, service provider, product type, and region. The automotive collision repair services market report also provides demand and supply trends, with a detailed overview of the parent market.

Our unmatched research methodologies set us apart from our competitors. Here’s why:

PMR’s set of research methodologies adhere to the latest industry standards and are based on sound surveys.

We are committed to preserving the objectivity of our research.

Our analysts customize the research methodology according to the market in question in order to take into account the unique dynamics that shape the industry.

Our proprietary research methodologies are designed to accurately predict the trajectory of a particular market based on past and present data.

PMR’s typical operational model comprises elements such as distribution model, forecast of market trends, contracting and expanding technology applications, pricing and transaction model, market segmentation, and vendor business and revenue model.

Persistence Market Research’s proactive approach identifies early innovation opportunities for clients in the global automotive sector. Our insights on next-generation automotive technologies such as connected cars, automotive emissions control, vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), autonomous cars, electric and hybrid vehicles, and augmented reality dashboards ensure clients stay at the forefront of innovation.

Our competencies go beyond regular market research to deliver tailored solutions in an industry marked with increasing environment regulations, evolving consumer preferences, and a shifting landscape of emerging markets. We pride ourselves in helping our clients maximize their profits and minimize their risks. Actionable Insights & Transformational Strategies that Help you Make Informed Decisions.

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

There has been a growing trend toward consolidation in the automotive sector, with the output of motor vehicles resting mainly in the hands of a few large companies and smaller independent manufacturers gradually.

Read all Automotive Market Insights here https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/category/automotive-and-transportation.asp

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.