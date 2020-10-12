Cut-to-length Line Systems Market Business Strategies, Product Sales and Growth Rate, Assessment to 2027

Cut-to-length Line Systems Market: Introduction

According to a new market report on the global cut-to-length line systems market published by Transparency Market Research the cut-to-length (CTL) line systems market is anticipated to record installation of 23 new CTL line systems by 2027. The cut-to-length line systems market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~2% from 2019 to 2027 in terms of volume. Growth of the cut-to-length line systems market can be attributed to the inauguration of new metal processing facilities as well as capacity expansion of existing facilities across the globe, particularly steel, aluminum, copper, and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The report has considered that the cut-to-length line system is made up of modules such as coil management and decoiling module, straightening device for coil strip/tube, a shearing system, and a packaging module. The report has considered entire cut-to-length line systems as one unit and all such new commissioned units have been covered under the scope of the study. Such complete units/systems are predominantly used by metal coil/ tube manufacturers. Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the leading market for cut-to-length line systems, followed by North America.

Increasing Demand for Better Infrastructure Drives Cut-to-length Line Systems Market

Industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and manufacturing are witnessing higher growth due to the rise in demand for better resources and infrastructure across the globe. Although these industries are different from each other in terms of their core function and end products, they have one common factor, i.e. they all use metal (ferrous and non-ferrous) at the highest proportion among all inbound resources. They usually use the metal in the form of foils, sheets, plates, tubes, etc. of the specified dimension as per their use.

In order to cater to such a huge requirement of metal of specific dimension, prominent metal producers (especially steel, aluminum, copper, etc.), install high capacity CTL line systems in their production facilities. They cut the metal rolls in the desired length with the CTL line system, stack them in boxes, and ship them to the end-use industry. Hence, the rapid expansion of end-use industries has escalated the requirement of metal, which eventually results in new CTL line system installations by metal producers.

Moreover, the growing number of smart city projects and capacity expansion of existing metal producing facilities across the globe have also escalated the demand for metal, in turn, driving the CTL line system market.

Cut-to-length Line Systems: Market Segmentation

The global cut-to-length line systems market has been segmented in terms of component, control type, and region. Based on component, the cut-to-length line systems market has been classified into decoiler, leveler, shear, stacker, and others (roller feeder, scrap collection). Among components, the decoiler segment dominated the global cut-to-length line systems market in 2018. Based on control type, the cut-to-length line systems market has been categorized into manual, semi-automatic, and automatic.

Cut-to-length Line Systems Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global cut-to-length line systems market has been segmented into North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is expected to dominate the cut-to-length line systems market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific led the global cut-to-length line systems market, accounting for a substantial share in 2019, with China, India, and Japan being the major markets in the region. The cut-to-length line systems market in Middle East & Africa, Europe, and South America is also projected to increase moderately over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global cut-to-length line systems market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis for the cut-to-length line systems market.

Cut-to-length Line Systems Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global cut-to-length line systems market. Key players profiled in the report include Heinrich Georg GmbH, ACL MACHINE CO., LTD., ANDRITZ AG, ARKU GmbH, ATHADER, S.L., Bollina srl, Bradbury Co., Inc., Burghardt+Schmidt GmbH, COE Press Equipment Corp., Delta Steel Technologies, Dimeco Group, F.I.M.I. FABBRICA IMPIANTI MACCHINE INDUSTRIALI SPA, KOHLER Maschinenbau GmbH, Primetals Technologies Ltd., Shijiazhuang Teneng Electrical & Mechanical Equipment Co., Ltd., Sacform, and Fagor Arrasate.

Global Cut-to-length Line Systems Market: Segmentation

Cut-to-length Line Systems Market, by Component

Decoiler

Leveler

Shear

Stacker

Others (Roller Feeder, Scrap Collection)

Cut-to-length Line Systems Market, by Control Type

Manual

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Cut-to-length Line Systems Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe Western Europe Germany U.K. France Nordics Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



