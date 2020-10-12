R-Glass Fiber Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global R-Glass Fiber market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global R-Glass Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The R-Glass Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the R-Glass Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global R-Glass Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global R-Glass Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global R-Glass Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global R-Glass Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global R-Glass Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global R-Glass Fiber Market Research Report: Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), CPIC, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Nippon Electric Glass, Johns Mansville, Nittobo, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B, Sichuan Weibo, Jiangsu Jiuding, Lanxess, Changzhou Tianma, Ahlstrom
Global R-Glass Fiber Market Segmentation by Product: Roving Glass Fibers
Chopped Glass Fibers
Yarn Glass Fibers
Others
Global R-Glass Fiber Market Segmentation by Application: Construction
Transportation
Industrial
Consumer
Wind Power
Others
The R-Glass Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global R-Glass Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global R-Glass Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the R-Glass Fiber market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in R-Glass Fiber industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global R-Glass Fiber market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global R-Glass Fiber market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global R-Glass Fiber market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 R-Glass Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key R-Glass Fiber Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global R-Glass Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Roving Glass Fibers
1.4.3 Chopped Glass Fibers
1.4.4 Yarn Glass Fibers
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global R-Glass Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Construction
1.5.3 Transportation
1.5.4 Industrial
1.5.5 Consumer
1.5.6 Wind Power
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global R-Glass Fiber Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global R-Glass Fiber Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global R-Glass Fiber Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global R-Glass Fiber, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global R-Glass Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global R-Glass Fiber Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global R-Glass Fiber Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 R-Glass Fiber Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 R-Glass Fiber Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 R-Glass Fiber Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 R-Glass Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 R-Glass Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 R-Glass Fiber Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global R-Glass Fiber Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by R-Glass Fiber Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global R-Glass Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 R-Glass Fiber Price by Manufacturers
3.4 R-Glass Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 R-Glass Fiber Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers R-Glass Fiber Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into R-Glass Fiber Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global R-Glass Fiber Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global R-Glass Fiber Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global R-Glass Fiber Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 R-Glass Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global R-Glass Fiber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global R-Glass Fiber Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global R-Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 R-Glass Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global R-Glass Fiber Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global R-Glass Fiber Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global R-Glass Fiber Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global R-Glass Fiber Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 R-Glass Fiber Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 R-Glass Fiber Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global R-Glass Fiber Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global R-Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global R-Glass Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America R-Glass Fiber by Country
6.1.1 North America R-Glass Fiber Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America R-Glass Fiber Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America R-Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America R-Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe R-Glass Fiber by Country
7.1.1 Europe R-Glass Fiber Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe R-Glass Fiber Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe R-Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe R-Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific R-Glass Fiber by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific R-Glass Fiber Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific R-Glass Fiber Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific R-Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific R-Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America R-Glass Fiber by Country
9.1.1 Latin America R-Glass Fiber Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America R-Glass Fiber Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America R-Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America R-Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa R-Glass Fiber by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa R-Glass Fiber Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa R-Glass Fiber Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa R-Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa R-Glass Fiber Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Owens Corning
11.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information
11.1.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Owens Corning R-Glass Fiber Products Offered
11.1.5 Owens Corning Related Developments
11.2 Jushi Group
11.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information
11.2.2 Jushi Group Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Jushi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Jushi Group R-Glass Fiber Products Offered
11.2.5 Jushi Group Related Developments
11.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)
11.3.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information
11.3.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) R-Glass Fiber Products Offered
11.3.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Related Developments
11.4 CPIC
11.4.1 CPIC Corporation Information
11.4.2 CPIC Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 CPIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 CPIC R-Glass Fiber Products Offered
11.4.5 CPIC Related Developments
11.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex
11.5.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information
11.5.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex R-Glass Fiber Products Offered
11.5.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Related Developments
11.6 PPG Industries
11.6.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information
11.6.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 PPG Industries R-Glass Fiber Products Offered
11.6.5 PPG Industries Related Developments
11.7 Nippon Electric Glass
11.7.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information
11.7.2 Nippon Electric Glass Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 Nippon Electric Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Nippon Electric Glass R-Glass Fiber Products Offered
11.7.5 Nippon Electric Glass Related Developments
11.8 Johns Mansville
11.8.1 Johns Mansville Corporation Information
11.8.2 Johns Mansville Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Johns Mansville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Johns Mansville R-Glass Fiber Products Offered
11.8.5 Johns Mansville Related Developments
11.9 Nittobo
11.9.1 Nittobo Corporation Information
11.9.2 Nittobo Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Nittobo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Nittobo R-Glass Fiber Products Offered
11.9.5 Nittobo Related Developments
11.10 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns
11.10.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information
11.10.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns R-Glass Fiber Products Offered
11.10.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Related Developments
11.12 Sichuan Weibo
11.12.1 Sichuan Weibo Corporation Information
11.12.2 Sichuan Weibo Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Sichuan Weibo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Sichuan Weibo Products Offered
11.12.5 Sichuan Weibo Related Developments
11.13 Jiangsu Jiuding
11.13.1 Jiangsu Jiuding Corporation Information
11.13.2 Jiangsu Jiuding Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Jiangsu Jiuding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Jiangsu Jiuding Products Offered
11.13.5 Jiangsu Jiuding Related Developments
11.14 Lanxess
11.14.1 Lanxess Corporation Information
11.14.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Lanxess Products Offered
11.14.5 Lanxess Related Developments
11.15 Changzhou Tianma
11.15.1 Changzhou Tianma Corporation Information
11.15.2 Changzhou Tianma Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 Changzhou Tianma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Changzhou Tianma Products Offered
11.15.5 Changzhou Tianma Related Developments
11.16 Ahlstrom
11.16.1 Ahlstrom Corporation Information
11.16.2 Ahlstrom Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 Ahlstrom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Ahlstrom Products Offered
11.16.5 Ahlstrom Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 R-Glass Fiber Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global R-Glass Fiber Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global R-Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America R-Glass Fiber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: R-Glass Fiber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: R-Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: R-Glass Fiber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe R-Glass Fiber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: R-Glass Fiber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: R-Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: R-Glass Fiber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific R-Glass Fiber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: R-Glass Fiber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: R-Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: R-Glass Fiber Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America R-Glass Fiber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: R-Glass Fiber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: R-Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: R-Glass Fiber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa R-Glass Fiber Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: R-Glass Fiber Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: R-Glass Fiber Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: R-Glass Fiber Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key R-Glass Fiber Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 R-Glass Fiber Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
