A-Fiberglass Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global A-Fiberglass market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global A-Fiberglass market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The A-Fiberglass report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the A-Fiberglass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global A-Fiberglass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global A-Fiberglass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global A-Fiberglass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global A-Fiberglass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global A-Fiberglass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global A-Fiberglass Market Research Report: Owens Corning, Jushi Group, Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma), CPIC, Saint-Gobain Vetrotex, PPG Industries, Nippon Electric Glass, Johns Mansville, Nittobo, Advanced Glassfiber Yarns, Binani-3B, Sichuan Weibo, Jiangsu Jiuding, Lanxess, Changzhou Tianma, Ahlstrom

Global A-Fiberglass Market Segmentation by Product: Roving Glass Fibers

Chopped Glass Fibers

Yarn Glass Fibers

Others



Global A-Fiberglass Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Others



The A-Fiberglass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global A-Fiberglass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global A-Fiberglass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the A-Fiberglass market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in A-Fiberglass industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global A-Fiberglass market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global A-Fiberglass market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global A-Fiberglass market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 A-Fiberglass Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key A-Fiberglass Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global A-Fiberglass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Roving Glass Fibers

1.4.3 Chopped Glass Fibers

1.4.4 Yarn Glass Fibers

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global A-Fiberglass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Consumer

1.5.6 Wind Power

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global A-Fiberglass Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global A-Fiberglass Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global A-Fiberglass Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global A-Fiberglass, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global A-Fiberglass Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global A-Fiberglass Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global A-Fiberglass Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 A-Fiberglass Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 A-Fiberglass Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 A-Fiberglass Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 A-Fiberglass Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 A-Fiberglass Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 A-Fiberglass Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global A-Fiberglass Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by A-Fiberglass Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global A-Fiberglass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 A-Fiberglass Price by Manufacturers

3.4 A-Fiberglass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 A-Fiberglass Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers A-Fiberglass Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into A-Fiberglass Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global A-Fiberglass Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global A-Fiberglass Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global A-Fiberglass Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 A-Fiberglass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global A-Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global A-Fiberglass Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global A-Fiberglass Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 A-Fiberglass Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global A-Fiberglass Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global A-Fiberglass Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global A-Fiberglass Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global A-Fiberglass Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 A-Fiberglass Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 A-Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global A-Fiberglass Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global A-Fiberglass Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global A-Fiberglass Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America A-Fiberglass by Country

6.1.1 North America A-Fiberglass Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America A-Fiberglass Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America A-Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America A-Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe A-Fiberglass by Country

7.1.1 Europe A-Fiberglass Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe A-Fiberglass Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe A-Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe A-Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific A-Fiberglass by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific A-Fiberglass Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific A-Fiberglass Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific A-Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific A-Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America A-Fiberglass by Country

9.1.1 Latin America A-Fiberglass Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America A-Fiberglass Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America A-Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America A-Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa A-Fiberglass by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa A-Fiberglass Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa A-Fiberglass Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa A-Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa A-Fiberglass Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Owens Corning

11.1.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

11.1.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Owens Corning Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Owens Corning A-Fiberglass Products Offered

11.1.5 Owens Corning Related Developments

11.2 Jushi Group

11.2.1 Jushi Group Corporation Information

11.2.2 Jushi Group Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Jushi Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Jushi Group A-Fiberglass Products Offered

11.2.5 Jushi Group Related Developments

11.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

11.3.1 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Corporation Information

11.3.2 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) A-Fiberglass Products Offered

11.3.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Related Developments

11.4 CPIC

11.4.1 CPIC Corporation Information

11.4.2 CPIC Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 CPIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 CPIC A-Fiberglass Products Offered

11.4.5 CPIC Related Developments

11.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

11.5.1 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Corporation Information

11.5.2 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex A-Fiberglass Products Offered

11.5.5 Saint-Gobain Vetrotex Related Developments

11.6 PPG Industries

11.6.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

11.6.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 PPG Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 PPG Industries A-Fiberglass Products Offered

11.6.5 PPG Industries Related Developments

11.7 Nippon Electric Glass

11.7.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

11.7.2 Nippon Electric Glass Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Nippon Electric Glass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Nippon Electric Glass A-Fiberglass Products Offered

11.7.5 Nippon Electric Glass Related Developments

11.8 Johns Mansville

11.8.1 Johns Mansville Corporation Information

11.8.2 Johns Mansville Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Johns Mansville Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Johns Mansville A-Fiberglass Products Offered

11.8.5 Johns Mansville Related Developments

11.9 Nittobo

11.9.1 Nittobo Corporation Information

11.9.2 Nittobo Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Nittobo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Nittobo A-Fiberglass Products Offered

11.9.5 Nittobo Related Developments

11.10 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

11.10.1 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Corporation Information

11.10.2 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns A-Fiberglass Products Offered

11.10.5 Advanced Glassfiber Yarns Related Developments

11.12 Sichuan Weibo

11.12.1 Sichuan Weibo Corporation Information

11.12.2 Sichuan Weibo Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Sichuan Weibo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Sichuan Weibo Products Offered

11.12.5 Sichuan Weibo Related Developments

11.13 Jiangsu Jiuding

11.13.1 Jiangsu Jiuding Corporation Information

11.13.2 Jiangsu Jiuding Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Jiangsu Jiuding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Jiangsu Jiuding Products Offered

11.13.5 Jiangsu Jiuding Related Developments

11.14 Lanxess

11.14.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

11.14.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Lanxess Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Lanxess Products Offered

11.14.5 Lanxess Related Developments

11.15 Changzhou Tianma

11.15.1 Changzhou Tianma Corporation Information

11.15.2 Changzhou Tianma Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Changzhou Tianma Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Changzhou Tianma Products Offered

11.15.5 Changzhou Tianma Related Developments

11.16 Ahlstrom

11.16.1 Ahlstrom Corporation Information

11.16.2 Ahlstrom Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Ahlstrom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Ahlstrom Products Offered

11.16.5 Ahlstrom Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 A-Fiberglass Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global A-Fiberglass Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global A-Fiberglass Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America A-Fiberglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: A-Fiberglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: A-Fiberglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: A-Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe A-Fiberglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: A-Fiberglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: A-Fiberglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: A-Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific A-Fiberglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: A-Fiberglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: A-Fiberglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: A-Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America A-Fiberglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: A-Fiberglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: A-Fiberglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: A-Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa A-Fiberglass Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: A-Fiberglass Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: A-Fiberglass Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: A-Fiberglass Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key A-Fiberglass Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 A-Fiberglass Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

