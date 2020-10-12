Supply Chain Management Software Market 2020 Expected to Reach $10.57 billion to 2022

The global Supply Chain Management Software Market is based on encompassing important statistical evidence for the Supply Chain Management Software Market as it provides our readers with an added benefit to assist them in tackling the market obstacles. The research records a systematic introduction of many variables such as global distribution, producers, Market size and industry conditions impacting the global contributions. The report also includes the profiles of key Supply Chain Management Software market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

The global SCM software market was valued at about $7.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $10.57 billion at a CAGR of 9.7% through 2022.

The SCM Software market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for SCM Software and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period

Companies Profiled in this report

SAP, Oracle, JDA Software Group, Inc, Infor Global Solutions, Manhattan Associates, GT Nexus, Descartes Systems Group, IBM Corporation, Kinaxis Inc., High Jump, Epicor Software Corporation, Kewill Systems, BluJay Solutions, IFS, Verizon Connect, SPS Commerce, Inc., Dassault Systemes, Coupa, Basware, WiseTech Global, e2open, Jaggaer, GEP, Zycus, Plex Manufacturing Cloud, QAD, Inc., Sage, Vanguard Software, Quintiq, Unit4

Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By Product : Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, Supply Chain Planning, Procurement Software, Manufacturing Execution System 2) By Industry Vertical : Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Transportation & Logistics, Others 3) By User Type: Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

Studying and evaluating the global market size ( value & volume) of Supply Chain Management Software by company, main regions / countries, goods and applications, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecast to 2025;

To recognize the market dynamics of Supply Chain Management Software through the definition of its different sub-segments.

Sharing comprehensive information on key market growth factors (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks);

Focuses on key global manufacturers of Supply Chain Management Software to identify, explain and evaluate sales volume, value, market position, competitive market environment, SWOT analysis and growth plans in the coming years.

Parcel distribution should be evaluated with regard to individual growth rates, future expectations and their relation to the overall sector.

Plan the size and volume of Supply Chain Management Software submarkets for key regions (together with their key countries).

To evaluate industry trends such as extensions, contracts, new product releases and business acquisitions.

The key players should be strategically profiled and their growth strategies evaluated in detail.

