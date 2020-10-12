Future Market Insights’s Detailed Report on Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents Market Offers Projections of Potential Impact of Corona Virus Outbreak

Food additives are added to foods to serve specific technical purposes, and are classified depending on the function they perform when added to foods, e.g. stabilizers, thickeners, gelling agents, anti-caking agents, glazing agents, packaging gases and propellants. Glazing agents in food applications are majorly used to give coating ability, film forming and binding capability with a polished appetizing visual appeal. Glazing agents are primarily used in the confectionary industry significantly in hard boiled candies as a coating and various other types of candy. Glazing agents are also used on some baked goods such as donuts. Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents market is growing with respect to the growth in additives market and it is subject to innovation and introduction of new natural and organic glazing agents for food products is on rise.

Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents Market Segmentation:

Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents market can be segmented on the basis of classification, types, applications, and regions that constitute the key markets. Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents can be segmented as natural glazing agents and synthetic glazing agents. Natural glazing agents are harnessed from plants and animals, and cover the major market segment, due to its applicability in food and beverages market. Synthetic agents are used in food and beverages industry in very small quantity and cover a very miniscule share.

Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents can further be segmented by types as beeswax, lanolin, stearic acid or fatty acid, carnauba wax, shellac petrolatum or petroleum jelly. Beeswax and lanolin are the most commonly used glazing agents, followed by other glazing agents.

Food glazing market can be further segmented on the basis of application as bakery products, confectioneries, dairy products, snacks & nutritional bars, ready-to-eat (R.T.E.) cereals, fruits & vegetables, meat & poultry products, and others (including dry fruits and mixes, and cereal ingredients). Among all these sub-segment bakery is expected to be dominant in terms of usage of glazing agents followed by confectioneries.

Geographically the Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents market can be segmented by regions. Europe is the most dominant market in terms of demand followed closely by North America, but both the regions will show a steady growth owning to growing health concern and increasing consumer awareness about the food contents. Increasing demand for processed food, clubbed with increasing disposable income in the developing countries can result in higher demand of Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents in Asia pacific countries like China and India.

Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents Market Drivers:

The size of the Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents market is increasing with respect to the growth of food additive market. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the forecast period, leaded by higher growth in emerging economies such as China, India, Japan, Australia, and the Latin American countries, and also offers lucrative opportunities for expansion to major players . Market growth is subject to rise in consumption of processed and convenience food products in growing economies of Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents market has witnessed continuous variation in the market with respect to continuous variations and launch of substitute products by major players, including synthetic Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents. Patents of glazing agents are also filed by prominent players like Uniliver. Due to its application in confectionery, especially chocolates and candies, the demand of Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents will be growing, despite of increasing health consciousness and calorie counting owning to innovative offerings and increase in purchasing power. Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents, like Beeswax are considered edible even in Europe is also relevant factor for the growth of Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents market.

Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents Market Key Players:

Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents market is a segment of food additive markets and major supplier are of food additives which manufactures Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents on large scales. Few of the major players in Stearic Acid Food Glazing Agents markets are Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., Kerry Ingredients Limited, Entemann’s Inc., Arla Foods, The Riverside Company, Masterol Foods, Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd., Ningbo J&S Botanics Inc., AVATAR CORPORATION and Hainan Zhongxin Wanguo Chemical Co., Ltd among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

