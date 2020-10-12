L-Carnitine Tablets Market Players to Reset their Production Strategies Post 2020 in an Effort to Compensate for Heavy Loss Incurred Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

L-Carnitine Tablets Market Outlook

L-Carnitine is a naturally found amino acid derivative that is synthesized from methionine and lysine. It helps in the transportation of long chain fatty acids, which further is used in energy production. L-Carnitine Tablets are used by bodybuilders and athletes to increase the endurance and to repair the muscles. L-Carnitine is present in animal products such as fish, poultry, meat, and milk. As the major sources of L-carnitine are animal products, the L-carnitine deficiency is expected to occur more in vegetarians. Thus, the manufacturers are trying to develop vegan L-Carnitine Tablets to fulfill the daily L-carnitine requirements of the consumers.

Increase in Obesity is anticipated to Boost the Sales of L-Carnitine Tablets

The increase in the occurrences of overweight and obesity problems are anticipated to boost the demand for L-Carnitine Tablets. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 340 million adolescents and children (i.e. between the age of 5 to 19) were obese, while 650 million adults were obese. Certain studies have indicated that L-Carnitine Tablets aid in weight loss. Thus, the consumer preference for L-Carnitine Tablets is estimated to increase as it helps in weight management issues.

Also, in recent years, health and fitness trends have increased all across the world. As the awareness among the consumers is increasing, the demand for dietary supplements is also rising. The consumers prefer the use of supplements to improve overall health and fitness of the body. Therefore, the increase in demand for dietary supplements is anticipated to have a positive impact on the sales of L-Carnitine Tablets.

According to the WHO, in 2017, cardiovascular diseases were the leading cause of death all across the world. Around 31% of the total deaths had occurred due to cardiovascular diseases. Some research studies have shown that L-carnitine helps cardiac patients. Thus, the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to increase the sales of L-Carnitine Tablets.

The increase in vegan population is also anticipated to have a positive impact on the L-Carnitine Tablets. As the major sources of L-carnitine are animal products, the risk of deficiency is more for the vegetarian population. Thus, as the vegan population increases, the preference for L-Carnitine Tablets is estimated to increase to fulfill the requirements of L-carnitine.

The presence of a variety of dietary supplements and lack of awareness about the benefits of L-Carnitine Tablets is estimated to hamper the growth of L-Carnitine Tablets market. There are many companies that are focusing on developing plant-based condition-specific supplements. The presence of a variety of dietary supplements makes it difficult to understand changing consumer preferences. Thus, the presence of various supplements is expected to hinder the L-Carnitine Tablets market. The companies can increase awareness about L-Carnitine Tablets by improving marketing and promotion strategies.

The demand for L-Carnitine Tablets is estimated to increase in North America and the Asia Pacific region. The increase in vegan population and high frequency of weight management problems are a few major factors that are expected to drive the L-Carnitine Tablets market. There is a large youth population and also the fitness trends are rising in the Asia Pacific region. Thus, as the fitness trends are increasing, the demand for supplements that help in muscle repair and maintenance is anticipated to increase. Therefore, L-Carnitine Tablets market is expected to increase has it improves strength and helps in muscle maintenance.

