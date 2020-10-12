High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market 2020 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis on CAGR by key Players, Strategic Outlook and Forecast by 2025

The global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market to gain from rising environmental awareness among people. Fortune Business insights has published a report, titled “High Pressure Fixed Firefighting Misting System Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) and Geography Forecast Till 2025.” According to the report, in 2017 the global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market was worth US$ 291.5 Mn. The global market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% and reach US$ 472.6 Mn by the end of 2025.

Key Companies Covered in The Report

Danfoss

Tyco

Marioff

SecuriPlex

SWASTIK SYNERGY ENGINEERING PRIVATE LIMITED

Ultra Fog

Segmentation

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Others

By Region

North America (S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Data Centers to Propel Maximum Demand for Firefighting System

In terms of application, the commercial segment emerged dominant in the global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market in 2017. The segment accounted for 39% of the global market in 2017. Majorly the global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market is gaining impetus due to the rising application in purposes such as Ro-Ro space of the ship and data centers. The need for high security among cloud-based service providers has shifted their focus towards high pressure fixed firefighting misting system.

This is an ideal solution for data centers as the system offers quick activation, is ecofriendly, easy installation, and others. These are a few factors facilitating faster adoption of the system across application areas. Besides this, technological advancements in the firefighting systems is also increasing their demand. For instance, Danfoss introduced a new high pressure water mist system for data centers the SEM-SAFE. The system is in-built with interlock pre-action system and has a modular design to facilitate higher security and flexible expanding. This is likely to propel demand in the global high pressure fixed firefighting misting system market.

