Platelet Rich Plasma Injection Market to Face a Significant Slowdown in 2026, as COVID-19 Sets a Negative Tone for Investors

Platelet Rich Plasma Injection is a blood plasma product in which concentration of platelets is elevated four to eight times higher than the normal blood platelet concentration. Platelet Rich Plasma Injection is also called platelet rich gel, platelet enriched plasma and platelet enriched gels; and is used in effective treatment of various diseases such as orthopedic diseases, sports injuries, neurological diseases and cardiothoracic diseases. In addition, Platelet Rich Plasma Injection therapy has an extensive application in cosmetic industry. This report studies the current scenario as well as future market potential for Platelet Rich Plasma Injection globally.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall Platelet Rich Plasma Injection market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, various analyses such as event impact analysis, regulatory scenario and value chain analysis has also been provided.

Event impact analysis encompasses the major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period and are likely to affect the market dynamics positively or negatively. Value chain analysis includes the study of major steps involved in the Platelet Rich Plasma Injection devices preparation and distribution. Regulatory scenario includes the study of different regulatory norms and procedures that regulate the approval and commercialization of Platelet Rich Plasma Injection devices and products.

The global Platelet Rich Plasma Injection market has been segmented on the basis of types, origins and applications. On the basis of types, the global Platelet Rich Plasma Injection market is categorized as pure-Platelet Rich Plasma Injection (P-Platelet Rich Plasma Injection), leukocyte-rich Platelet Rich Plasma Injection (L-Platelet Rich Plasma Injection) and pure PRF/leukocyte-rich PRF (L-PRF). Moreover, on the basis of origin, the Platelet Rich Plasma Injection market has been segmented into autologus, homologus and allogenic Platelet Rich Plasma Injection. Furthermore, on the basis of applications, the global Platelet Rich Plasma Injection market has been classified as neurosurgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and others (cardiothoracic surgery, urology, periodontal surgery and oral and maxillofacial surgery). The market for these types, origins and applications has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as usage pattern, sales revenue, geographic presence and technological developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2012 to 2026, considering 2013 as the base year.

Geographically, the Platelet Rich Plasma Injection market has been classified into four segments namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2012 to 2026, in terms of origin, types and applications, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2015 to 2026.

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global Platelet Rich Plasma Injection market, in terms of percentage share in 2013 has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global Platelet Rich Plasma Injection market such as AdiStem Ltd., Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Biomet, Inc., Cesca Therapeutics, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Inc., Dr. Platelet Rich Plasma Injection America LLC., EmCyte Corporation, Exactech, Inc., Harvest Technologies Corp., Nuo Therapeutics, Inc., Regen Lab SA, and Stryker Corporation. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

Global Platelet Rich Plasma Injection Market is segmented as follows:

Global Platelet Rich Plasma Injection Market, by Types

Pure-Platelet Rich Plasma (P-Platelet Rich Plasma Injection)

Leukocyte-Platelet Rich Plasma (L-Platelet Rich Plasma Injection)

Leukocyte-Platelet Rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

Global Platelet Rich Plasma Injection Market, by Origin

Autologus

Homologus

Allogenic

Global Platelet Rich Plasma Injection Market, by Applications

Orthopedic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

General Surgery

Neurosurgery

Other Surgeries (Urological, Cardiothoracic, Periodontal and Oral and Maxillofacial)

Global Platelet Rich Plasma Injection Market, by Geography