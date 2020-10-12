Analysis of COVID-19 Crisis-driven Growth Opportunities in Powdered Cellulose Market

Market Outlook

Cellulose is a white odorless powder which comes in different forms with unique uses. The available forms of cellulose are microcrystalline cellulose, carboxymethyl cellulose and cellulose powder. Powdered cellulose is manufactured by cooking raw plant fiber in multiple chemicals. The cellulose powder gives different texture to food items which vary from liquid to gluey form.

Powdered cellulose is easily soluble in water at and other liquid solvents which make it easy for application in various industry. Powdered cellulose is used in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food & beverages, textile industry, paper industry and other multiple industries. The market of powdered cellulose is expected to grow rapidly due to an increase in demand for food products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and others. Large numbers of market players are entering the market or due to surging demand for cellulose among the consumers and therefore the market is expected to have a more competitive level over the forecast period.

Increasing popularity among the health-conscious customers for powdered cellulose

Powdered cellulose has multiple benefits in various industries. The demand for powdered cellulose is expected to increase among health-conscious individuals. Powdered cellulose is used as fiber supplements, therefore it is used as a dietary supplements, and it is also added to food products to increase the fiber content in it. Powdered cellulose easily mix with water and so it is added in protein drinks and other energy drinks. Powdered cellulose is low in calorie and so is used in diet food, it also helps in reducing body fat

. Powdered cellulose is used as a bulking agent, so the person feels full without eating much food and therefore helps in fat reduction supporting weight loss. Powdered cellulose is also useful in maintaining blood pressure and cholesterol level. Due to the increasing demand for healthy diet food, the demand for powdered cellulose is expected to bolster over the forecast period. Powdered cellulose is also expected to increases its demand in pet food and animal feed industry. Powdered cellulose is also used as texturizer as it helps in preserving the texture of the product by not letting it fall apart. Powdered cellulose also has many applications in pharmaceuticals such as the formation of capsules, tablets, etc. The powdered cellulose is used as a thickening agent and adsorbent in cosmetics and skin care products.

Powdered Cellulose Market Segmentation

On the basis of grade, the powdered cellulose market has been segmented as-

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

On the basis of end users, the powdered cellulose market has been segmented as-

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Construction Industry

Chemical Industry

Others (Leather Industry, Textile Industry, Paper Industry, etc.)

On the basis of distribution channel, the powdered cellulose market has been segmented as-

B2B

B2C

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Powdered Cellulose Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in Powdered Cellulose Market International Fiber Corporation, Plant & Equipment Pvt Ltd., JRS J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE Gmbh Co KG, Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler Gmbh & Co. KG, Spechem Cellulose Pvt Ltd., CFF Gmbh Co KG., Suhal Cellulose LLP., SWEETNER SUPPLY CORPORATION, And Juku Orchem Private Ltd.

Powdered Cellulose Market Opportunities

The manufacturers of diet food products are expected to use powdered cellulose for their diet product production. The need for powdered cellulose is expected to rise in production of dairy and bakery products like biscuits, cake, cookies and others. The demand for powdered cellulose among pharmaceutical manufacturers will rise due to increasing demand for medicines. The rising demand for skin care and personal care products is expected to boost the market of powdered cellulose. The powdered cellulose is useful in various industries like paper, textile, construction, paint, adhesive, detergent, pesticides, ceramics, leather, and tobacco.

Powdered Cellulose Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to dominate the market of powdered cellulose over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing population, changing the trend in food preference, improving financial conditions and others. The increasing applications of powdered cellulose in food & beverages, cosmetics, and other multiple industries will increase the demand for powdered cellulose all over the globe.