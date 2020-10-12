Europe Contract Logistics Market is expected to reach US$ 80980.8 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 4.6% | Kuehne + Nagel International AG, CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, Hitachi Transport System Ltd, Geodis, Neovia Logistics Services, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Ryder System

Contract logistics is defined as a comprehensive process from production to distribution at the point of final sale. In short, contract logistics is not just a process of moving goods, but a much more comprehensive course of action that integrates traditional logistics and supply chain management processes.

According to the report, Contract Logistics market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 57,102.9 Mn in 2019 to US$ 80,980.8 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.6% from the year 2020 to 2027.

Construction usually refers to the creation of physical structures such as buildings, bridges and roads. Manufacturing usually refers to the production of finished products that are sold to distributors, retailers, or consumers.

The Europe Contract Logistics market is growing along with the manufacturing and construction industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

EUROPE CONTRACT LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Outsourcing

Insourcing

By Services

Transportation

Warehousing

Packaging Processes and Solutions

Distribution

Production Logistics

Aftermarket Logistics

By End User

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer

High-Tech

Industrial

Pharma & Healthcare

Retail

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Companies Mentioned

Deutsche Post AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Hitachi Transport System Ltd

Geodis

Neovia Logistics Services

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Ryder System

