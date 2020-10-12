Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Honing Oil Market

Honing oil is a liquid used in the process of cutting or grinding of metal as is typically carried out by abrasive tools or stones. This oil helps improving operational accuracy by moving out debris. Besides, it protects abrasive parts in machines. It has varied viscosity levels. It also has several compositions. These enable different kinds to fit the bill of specific process requirements. It is pertinent to note here that in the global industrial setup, the importance of maintaining these machines is quite high.

As per Transparency Market Research, owing to numerous growth factors, the global honing oil market would record notable growth rate over the assessment period of the report – 2020 to 2030. Some of the positive trends and drivers helping the market stay buoyant are rapid industrialization, massive urbanization, and expansion in automotive and manufacturing industries.

Global Honing Oil Market: Competitive Landscape

The global honing oil market has few players in its vendor landscape. Some of the renowned market participants identified across the value chain of the global Honing Oil market include:

Sunnen Products Company

Penrite Oil Company Pty Ltd

Lansky Sharpeners

GROWMARK Lubricants

Mundial Inc.

Sunbelt Lubricants

Eurol BV

Top manufacturers are focusing on increasing geographic reach and improving production capacity. Merging with local players to make inroads into high demand regions is also a notable growth strategy taken u by few market players.

Global Honing Oil Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The global honing oil market is set to record healthy growth in the future. A critical factor which is pushing market forward is a robust growth in industrial machines manufacturing. Other significant factors are detailed out below:

Growth in automotive industry is set to drive global honing oil market. It is used mainly for re-conditioning parts of the machinery, usually engine cylinder heads and bores. It is pertinent to note here that increase in demand for lubricants and oil that are high performing is set to fuel growth in the market further. However, this increased dependence on the automotive industry might limit the growth of the honing oil market, given how this industry is facing sluggish growth due to COVID-19 influence. However, anticipations of steady growth of the automotive industry are laying ground for recovery.

Rapid industrialization is set to propel the global honing oil market on an upward growth trajectory over the forecast period owing to wide application across a number of industry verticals. Additionally, urbanization is also contributing to growth in the global honing oil market as it often leads to improvement in living standard, driving demand for transportation means.

Global Honing Oil Market: Regional Analysis

Developing regions such as the Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to generate a slew of gainful avenues for market players. This is usually attributable to massive urbanization taking place in the region. Aldo, rapid industrialization is enabling growth in the honing oil market. Moreover, improving manufacturing capabilities along with shifting of the production bases of major manufacturing giants to countries such as Indonesia, China, and India in order to gain economic benefits is set to drive growth in the region. Favorable initiative by the government, along with a robust policy framework, is expected to help the regional market further. The European and North American market will chart steady growth in the market owing to an established industrial infrastructure and brimming output capacities.

