Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Ground And Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market

Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Overview

Set to grow at a moderate rate over the period 2020 to 2030, the global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market is looking at higher valuation and increased number of opportunities in the coming few years. One of the biggest factors of growth that are driving the market on a high growth trajectory is growing demand in end-use industries, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. Extensively used in construction, demand for these compounds will grow at a steady pace over the forecast period as constructions volumes witness growth. Additionally, use in paper products (packaging and hygiene applications) will also contribute to this growth.

Request PDF Brochure : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=78271

Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Competitive Landscape

The global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market is quite competitive. Players adopt numerous strategies to chart growth and carve off a higher share of market. Mergers and Acquisition form key strategy.

2017: In December of the year, Micro-Ita Indústria e Comércio de Minerais Ltda. a Brazil was acquired by Imerys to strengthen the latter’s presence in Brazil. It not only improved its market position but also spurred competition level in the market.

Top players in the market include:

Solvay S.A.

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Imerys

Huber Engineered Materials

SCHAEFER KALK GmbH & Co KG

Longcliffe Quarries Ltd

Explore Transparency Market Research’s award-winning coverage of the global Industry:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inks-market-to-reach-a-valuation-of-us-21-2-bn-by-2027-increasing-demand-from-packaging-industry-to-offer-lucrative-growth-opportunities-observes-tmr-300999345.html

Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Key Trends and Drivers

Demand arising for ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market from rubber and plastics industries is notable. However, it is pertinent to note here that it is only one from a slew of trends and drivers, positively impacting growth in the market. Expansion in automotive industry is also a major growth factor in the market. A glimpse of some of the prominent ones is provided below:

Volumes in construction are growing at a rapid pace as countries try to provide citizens with ample housing and infrastructural facilities. Besides, in developing regions of the world, industrialization and urbanization is contributing to this growth. By 2030, an increase of 85% will be noted in the world.

Population across the world is growing and this is leading to increase in demand for transportation, housing, etc. This is driving up demand for ground and precipitated calcium carbonate by driving up demand for automotive and construction of requisite infrastructure. By 2050, 2 billion additional people will mark the planet, taking global population up to 9.7 billion. This will propel growth in global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market.

Buy Now :https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=78271<ype=S

Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is set to dominate regional charts in terms of growth in the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market. China would be a notable growth contributor in the region over the forecast period. The reason behind holding a dominant position is the market is that the region is a major producer of ground and precipitated calcium carbonate. The region that follows Asia Pacific in production of these compounds is Europe. Together they hold a sizeable share of the market. It is significant to note here that in APAC, construction volumes would be quite high with India and China accounting for a large chunk of growth in these volumes. By 2030, it is believed that from the overall increase in construction volumes anticipated, more than half would be accounted for by India, China, and the United States of America.

About Us :

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.