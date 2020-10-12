Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Nisin Market

Nisin refers to a unique bacteriocin that has received a nod for use as a safe food preservative by many regulatory bodies, such as US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO), and European Union (E234). Nisin is utilized as a practical food preservative in over 50 countries. The global nisin market is likely to observe considerable growth due to its rapidly increasing popularity and use in the food and beverage industry.

Some of the established uses of nisin comprise its utilization as a preservative in canned vegetables, various pasteurized dairy products, and processed cheese. Some recent uses of nisin comprise its utilization as a preservative in pasteurized liquid egg and high moisture and hot baked flour products. Use of nisin also finds renewed interest in the production of natural cheese. Such varied application in the food and beverage industry is likely to support the robust growth of the global nisin market in the years to come.

Some of the leading players dominating the global nisin market are Shandong Freda Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., Chihon Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Danisco A/S, Zhejiang Silver-Elephant Bio-engineering Co. Ltd, and MAYASAN Food Industries A.S.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has prepared a report on the global nisin market, which captures an in-depth assessment of the market. The report offers valuable insight for the stakeholders connected to the nisin market and assists in the formulation of careful and effective strategies. The report estimates that the global nisin market is likely to rise at a healthy rate of 5 % CAGR during the period 2019 to 2028. The market is estimated to touch a valuation of US$ 490 Mn by 2028

Driven by Increasing Consumer Preference, Asia Pacific to Register Rapid Growth

Driven by China and India, the Asia Pacific nisin market is likely to observe significant gains over the period of projection, from 2019 to 2028. Growth in the Asia Pacific is sustained through the growing concern for health and rising consumer preference for natural preservatives. Increased intake of dairy products and meat in China is likely to support the rapid growth of the nisin market in the region. In addition, an increase in disposable income together with a rising population is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunity for the regional market in the near future.

North America is estimated to account for a sizeable chunk of the global nisin market. The expansion of the nisin market in North America is bolstered by the extensive intake of meat in the region. Furthermore, the growing popularity of convenience and ready to eat food products in North America is estimated to act as another important factor for the growth of the nisin market in the region.

Growing Application in the Pharmaceutical to Spell Growth for the Market

In addition to its use in the food and beverages industry, it is being increasingly used in the pharmaceutical industry as well. It is used as a natural therapeutic and preservative, which is likely to bolster the demand for nisin in the pharmaceutical industry. Growing utilization in the pharmaceutical industry is likely to sustain stellar of the global nisin market.

The use of antilisterial properties of nisin in several applications including food has been subjected to considerable research. Utilization of nisin for the control of spoilage lactic acid bacteria has been recognized in low pH foods items, alcohol production, wine, and beer. Development of preparations of highly purified nisin together with enhancement by chelators has generated substantial interest in the utilization of nisin for control of mastitis in cattle and human ulcer therapy. Such extensive application is likely to encourage the growth of the global nisin market.

The information shared in this review is based on a TMR report, bearing the title, “Nisin market (Product – Powder and Liquid; End Use – Beverages, Bakery, Confectionery, Meat, Poultry, & Seafood, Dairy Products, Ready Meals, Soups and Noodles, and Snacks) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2019 to 2028”

The global nisin market is segmented based on:

Product

Powder

Liquid

End

Beverages

Bakery

Confectionery

Meat, Poultry and Seafood

Dairy Products

Ready Meals

Soups and Noodles

Snacks

