Online On-demand Food Delivery Services Market Top Players, Opportunities, Sales, Revenue And Regional Forecast To 2027

Food delivery service can be online or offline. Online on-demand food delivery service operate via the online platform which can be accessed using web portals or apps. Users can access the web portals or mobile applications with one click.

Online on-demand food delivery services tie up with local restaurants such as quick service restaurants (QSRs) and full service restaurants (FSRs) for food delivery.

tie up with local restaurants such as quick service restaurants (QSRs) and full service restaurants (FSRs) for food delivery. The business of delivering restaurant meals to homes is undergoing rapid change as new online platforms race to capture markets and customers across the globe.

Key Drivers of the Global Online On-demand Food Delivery Services Market

The rapid penetration of internet- enabled devices and the accessibility of a wide range of online dishes is inspiring consumers to order food online. Moreover, online food delivery applications deal with several offers, discounts, and payment modes such as cash-on-delivery and online payment. This helps consumers to choose multiple dishes from several restaurants.

Various such benefits or deals offered by food delivery applications are increasing the accessibility for consumers, which is expected to boost the growth of the online on-demand food delivery services market growth during the forecast years.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global online on-demand food delivery services market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the online on-demand food delivery services market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the online on-demand food delivery services market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America online on-demand food delivery services market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

USA, Italy, Japan, U.K, and Australia are the highest revenue generating countries in the online on-demand food delivery services market globally. The United States is the biggest market for food delivery business. This is due to rising investments by vendors to expand the efficiency of logistics and the growing consumer willingness to opt for this service, which is encouraging market growth in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Key players operating in the online on-demand food delivery services market are estimated to witness rising demand for these services during the forecast period. The market is fragmented and competitive, and the degree of competition and fragmentation is expected to grow in the coming years. Vendors are focusing on strategies of acquisitions, expansions, and collaborations with startup companies to gain significant share of the market, besides the trend of contractual partnerships and delivery agreements.

In August 2019, Zomato partnered with FarEye, a digital logistics company, to help restaurants stay compliant with guidelines of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Online On-demand Food Delivery Services Market, Request for a Sample

In December 2019, cab company Uber was in negotiations to invest US$100-200 Mn in new capital as part of the sale of its India food-delivery business to local rival Zomato. If the merger goes through, UberEats and Zomato may dominate in terms of size and number of orders, ahead of Swiggy, in a strongly disputed and cash-intensive online food delivery market.

A few of the key players operating in the global online on-demand food delivery services market are: