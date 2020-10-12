GaN on Diamond Technology Market Emerging Technologies, Developments, Future Plans and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2025

GaN is an essential wide bandgap material having the mobility of large electrons, enabling higher voltage operations for various power applications including RF and switching at much advanced frequencies than silicon material. GaN on diamond technology offers the reliability of a new generation for enhancing the power and efficiency with smaller electronics. A power density area of more than twice is achieved with the application of GaN-on-diamond technology enabled transistor devices as compared to the GaN-on-SiC semiconductor devices. Furthermore, a thermal barrier resistance between substrate and a gate junction for a given device power, can be minimized by approximately 50% compared to GaN-on-SiC devices. These peculiarities of the GaN on diamond technology produce substantial system-level advantages for commercial and defense applications including cellular base stations, satellites, and radar among others. Additionally, GaN-on-diamond RF power-amplifiers are very useful to lower the cost and the temperature of the semiconductor device to a certain degree, while enhancing the lifetime.

Growing popularity of electronic devices worldwide and increasing application of GaN on diamond technology in the commercial and defense industry around the world is expected to fuel the growth of the global GaN on diamond technology market. Many players such as Akash Systems, Inc., from the semiconductor domain are innovating novel GaN on diamond technology based devices. GaN-on-diamond technology offers numerous advantages within the commercial and defense industry domain such as cellular base station deployment, satellite equipment for weather and communications, and apparatus for radar sensing. Furthermore, it is also used in making of converters and inverters typically used in hybrid and electronic vehicles.

Many emerging players from the GaN on diamond technology domain are designing innovating systems by using this technology. For instance, in March 2017, Akash Systems, Inc., patented GaN-on-diamond technology, which is used to make compact, low cost, advanced, and lighter satellites. Additionally, many companies are entering into strategic M&A to capture the market and gain technological edge. For instance, in March 2017, South Korean company RFHIC Corp. signed an agreement with the member company of De Beers Group named Element Six to acquire its GaN on diamond technology.

Request Sample For More [email protected]

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=39962

Many technological advancements pertaining to the GaN on diamond technology in recent times along with rise in funding to emerging players from the GaN on diamond domain is expected to create novel opportunities for the GaN on diamond technology market. For instance, dielectric deposited thickness amid GaN and diamond is minimized from 50 nm to 35 nm along with the thermal barrier resistance. Additionally, in January 2018, Akash Systems, Inc. raised US$ 3.1 Mn seed round funding; the funding was run by Khosla Ventures, and comprised Data Collective, Social Capital, Backstage Capital, Sriram Krishnan, and Ruvento Ventures,

The GaN on diamond technology market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry and region. By end-use industry, the market is classified into military & defense, semiconductor, IT & telecom, aerospace, electronics, and others.

Geographically, the GaN on diamond technology market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America and Europe are expected to lead the GaN on diamond technology market owing to the presence of established players and technological advancement pertaining to GaN on diamond technology. However, the growing popularity of GaN on diamond technology in commercial industries across countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected to propel the growth of the GaN on diamond technology market in Asia Pacific.

Read Latest Industry Press [email protected] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/varactor-diode-market—rising-utilization-of-varactor-diodes-in-smart-consumer-electronics-boosts-market-says-tmr-300874229.html

Some of the key players in the GaN on diamond technology market are Akash Systems, Inc., Qorvo, Inc., RFHIC Corporation, Element Six Technologies, TriQuint Semiconductor, Inc., Raytheon Company, MOUSER Electronics, Diamond Microwave Devices, and Nano Materials International Corporation among others.