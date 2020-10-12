Disposable Oxygen Masks Market size,status and outlook 2018-2026

Disposable Oxygen Masks Market: Introduction

Oxygen mask is used to supply oxygen to patients. These masks may cover the mouth and the nose or the entire face. Oxygen masks are made of silicone, plastic or rubber. In certain situations, oxygen may be delivered through a nasal cannula instead of a mask.

Disposable oxygen masks provide users with better fit and extra comfort. Disposable oxygen masks are designed for patient comfort with an anatomical and soft form.

Disposable oxygen masks with barbed fittings help inhibit patient from disconnecting the mask, whereas adjustable nose clips and elastic straps secure it for a better fit

Key Drivers of Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market

The global disposable oxygen masks market is primarily driven by the increase in prevalence and incidence rate of respiratory related diseases across the globe. Chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, asthma, acute lower respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, and lung cancer are among the most common causes of death and severe illness worldwide. An estimated 10.4 million individuals developed tuberculosis and 1.4 million people died due to tuberculosis in 2015. Hence, increase in the number of patients with respiratory related diseases is a key driver for the disposable oxygen masks market.

Ault Disposable Oxygen Masks Segment to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Based on product type, the global disposable oxygen masks market can be divided into adult disposable oxygen masks and pediatric disposable oxygen masks. Adult disposable oxygen masks segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Increase in incidences of stroke in adults, and rise in prevalence of myocardial infarctions and respiratory diseases are expected to fuel the demand for adult disposable oxygen masks during the forecast period

Hospitals Segment Accounted for a Major Share of Global Market

In terms of end-user, the global disposable oxygen masks market can be classified into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held a major share of the global disposable oxygen masks market in 2018.

Increase in admissions of people in hospitals with respiratory diseases is likely to drive the segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific Disposable Oxygen Masks Market to Expand Rapidly

In terms of region, the global disposable oxygen masks market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global disposable oxygen masks market during the forecast period.

Increase in prevalence of myocardial infarctions and stroke and strong presence of established players in the North America disposable oxygen masks market are projected to propel the market in the region during the forecast period

This market in Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rise in research and development activities in the region and prevalence of respiratory diseases. For instance, a study published in the National Health Commission stated that over 870,000 people in China died due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in 2016, which is about 9% of disease-related deaths.

Key Players Operating in Global Disposable Oxygen Masks Market

The global disposable oxygen masks market is highly fragmented with a large number of domestic players accounting for a majority of market share. Key players operating in the global disposable oxygen masks market are:

HEYER Medical AG

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Besmed Health Business Corp.

Flexicare (Group) Limited

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.

Dynarex Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

