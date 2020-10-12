Vertical Lift Module Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2030

Vertical Lift Module Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global vertical lift module market. In terms of value, the global vertical lift module market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global vertical lift module market report.

In the report, TMR predicts that the global vertical lift module market would be largely driven by increasing installation of automated storage & retrieval systems, evolution in e-Commerce & logistics industry, etc., which are expected to boost the market during the forecast period. According to the vertical lift module market report, the type segment has been divided into temperature controlled/refrigerated and non-refrigerated. In terms of configuration, the vertical lift module market has been divided into internal bay (single and dual) and external bay (single and dual).

In terms of maximum load capacity, the vertical lift module market has been classified into below 20 ton, 20 ton to 40 ton, and above 40 ton. Based on end-use industry, the global vertical lift module market has been categorized into metals & machinery, automotive, food & beverages, electronics, logistics, healthcare, retail, and others. As per application, the global vertical lift module market has been segmented into wave picking, batch picking, consolidation, sorting, replenishment, and others.

The growth of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and electrical/electronic industries is driving the demand for vertical lift modules. In recent years, rapid increase in the installation of vertical lift module systems in retail and food & beverages companies, and hospitals for picking and handling of products is projected to fuel the demand for vertical lift modules. The growing retail industry across the globe prompts an increase in installation of warehouses to better manage multiple locations and regions for efficient and optimized logistics.

Vertical Lift Module Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific was the dominant and fastest growing market for vertical lift modules in the year 2019. China, India, Japan, and Korea are major markets for vertical lift modules in Asia Pacific and are responsible for the growth of the vertical lift module market in the region in recent years. The significant demand for warehouse management coupled with increasing number of WMS providers in the region is expected to drive the growth of the vertical lift module market.

Vertical Lift Module Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global vertical lift module market include Gonvarri Material Handling, EffiMat Storage Technology A/S, Ferretto Group S.p.a., Hänel Storage Systems, ICAM SRL, Kardex Remstar, AutoCrib, Inc., Modula S.p.A, SSI SCHAEFER Group, Weland Solutions AB, Vidir Solutions, Inc., and Automha S.p.A.

Global Vertical Lift Module Market: Segmentation

Vertical Lift Module Market, by Type

Temperature Controlled/Refrigerated

Non-refrigerated

Vertical Lift Module Market, by Configuration

Internal Bay Single Dual

External Bay Single Dual

Vertical Lift Module Market, by Maximum Load Capacity

Below 20 Ton

20 Ton to 40 Ton

Above 40 Ton

Vertical Lift Module Market, by End-use Industry