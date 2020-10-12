Heat Seal Banding Tape Market Trends & Research Insights by 2027

Heat Seal Banding Tape Market: Overview

Effective packaging and labeling for many products and devices is essential to confirm their sterility. It poses a significant risk of material contamination during shipment and processing, which could be dangerous if packaging and sealing of packaging items are compromised.Heal sealing tape used mainly as a heat filament protection in a heat sealing device to transfer heat to the packaging material for sealing. Compared to other sealing methods such as Radio frequency (RF) sealing, heat sealable packaging is a very economical packaging process. All type of food product such as frozen food, pet food and fresh food can be packed with heat seal banding tape. All across the globe, heat seal banding tape market is expected to be driven by FMCG sector, pharmaceutical industry and food products.

Heat Seal Banding Tape Market: Dynamics

Over the forecast period the heat seal banding tape market is anticipated for a healthy growth. There are many important factors contribute to growth of heal seal banding tape market such as co-effective, simple to use and economical, effective. More consumption of consumer goods and industrial, food is anticipated to drive the growth of heat seal banding tape market. Nowadays due to increase in the demand in e-commerce and increase in the demand for grocery and food delivery has also expected to results for high demand for packaged food which in effect has the potential to grow in the heat seal banding tape market. However, the growth of the heat seal banding tape market has also been driven by macroeconomic factors such as increasing GDP contribution from the packaging industry and rise in the disposable income in the developing regions. This will be expected to fuel the global market of heat seal banding tape market over the forecast period.

Heat Seal Banding Tape Market: Segmentation

The heat seal banding tape market is segmented on the basis of adhesive type, material type and end-use industry.

On the basis of adhesive type, the heat seal banding tape market has been segmented as follows-

Hot Melt

Pressure Sensitive

Water Activated

Others

On the basis of material type, the heat seal banding tape market has been segmented as follows-

Paper

Plastic Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Polyester Polypropylene Polyethylene



On the basis of end-use industry, the heat seal banding tape market has been segmented as follows-

Electrical & Electronics Appliances

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Construction

Other consumer goods

Heat Seal Banding Tape Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe are anticipated to witness average growth in the heat seal banding tape market during forecast period. However, Latin America and MEA market for heat seal banding tape is anticipated for slow growth over forecast period. The Asia-pacific region is expected to see a healthy growth in the heat seal banding tape market due to growth in the region’s retail and food industries compared to other regions. In addition, there is a substantial growth in a healthy FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) industry and pharmaceutical packaging along with increasing investment from multinational companies to tap the rising need of hypermarkets and supermarkets and is anticipated to increase the growth in the heat seal banding tape market in this region. Today’s technology advancement and product differentiation are some of the primary reasons for the growth of heat seal banding tape market. The Asia Pacific is expected to noteworthy growth by the forecast period due to huge investments by the industries in the retail sector. In addition, the development of production facilities is expected to increase the demand for heat seal banding tape during the forecast period. In the Asia Pacific, china held the largest market share and recognize for a large number of production facilities paired with escalating demand from the shipping application segment. Overall, the heat seal banding tape market is forecast to enjoy balance growth in the forecast period.

Heat Seal Banding Tape Market: Key Players

Some of the players operating in the heat seal banding tape market are Packaging Tape Inc., National Plastics, Inc., Riverside Paper Co. Inc., Green Belting Industries, Venus Packaging, Janco Inc, LLC., Anqing Zhongrun Packaging Co.Ltd, Xiamen Taimaoxin Enterprise Co., Ltd, Securitypack (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd and many more. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the heat seal banding tape market.

