Needle-Free Injection Systems and Microneedle Devices Markets are projected to grow at annualized rates of nearly 15% and 20%, respectively, claims Roots Analysis

Over the years, there has been a rise in preference for self-administration of drugs / therapies, resulting in an increasing demand for user-friendly drug delivery solutions that are not only safe and efficient, but also promote therapy adherence

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Microneedles and Needle-Free Injection Systems / Jet Injectors (Devices based on Spring, Gas and Other Mechanisms) Market, 2019-2030” report to its list of offerings.

The widespread prevalence of a diverse range of chronic clinical conditions has compelled the pharmaceutical industry to develop better, more advanced, healthcare solutions. Needle-free injection systems and microneedle-based drug delivery devices have been designed to facilitate pain-free dosing experience and also enable the administration of therapeutic formulations that are difficult to deliver via conventional means.

Key Market Insights

Close to 60 needle-free injection systems are presently available / under development

Around 65% of needle-free injection systems are powered with spring actuators, followed by 28% devices which use compressed gas-based actuation mechanisms. It is worth highlighting that there are devices that use electromagnetic / Lorentz force-based actuators as well.

Nearly 50 microneedle devices are either already available in the market, or under development

Around 38% of such devices use dissolving microneedles, while 30% are based on hollow microneedles. With respect to the length of the needle, 41% of these devices have a needle length of 500-1,000 µ, while 29% claim to use 1,000 µ needles.

More than 70 biologics / small molecule drugs have been identified as likely products to be developed in combination with needle-free injection systems and microneedle devices

The report provides insights on over 600+ marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates, assessing the likelihood of whether they may be developed in combination with needle-free injection systems and microneedle devices. The analysis takes into consideration stage of development, dosage, dose concentration, route of administration, type of dose and information on drug sales (for marketed drugs).

Outsourcing has emerged as a popular strategy for manufacturing important device components

The development of needle-free injection systems and microneedle devices is complex, characterized by the need for multiple components and multidisciplinary technical experience. It is worth highlighting that close to 30% of the total number of CMOs providing services for such injectors, have an employed workforce of more than 1,000 individuals.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 60% of the overall market share by 2030

Growth in this market is anticipated to be primarily driven by reduced instances of needlestick injuries, consequently leading to improved patient compliance. Although developed markets are expected to capture the majority share, in terms of the sales-based revenues, by 2030, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significantly higher annualized growth rate.

Chronic disorders and infectious diseases are expected to capture over 65% of the current market share

Given the minimally invasive nature of needle-free injection systems and microneedle devices, these products are likely to be preferred by patients suffering from chronic clinical conditions and for the delivery of vaccines, especially to infants.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading needle-free injection system and microneedle device developers?

What are the prevalent trends within competitive landscape of needle-free injections systems and microneedle devices?

What are the types of drug candidates that are suited for delivery via needle-free injections systems and microneedle devices?

Who are the key contract service providers involved in this domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the needle-free injection systems and microneedle devices market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Actuation Mechanism (Needle-Free Injection Systems only) Spring-based Gas powered Others

Product Usability (Needle-Free Injection Systems only) Disposable Re-usable

Route of Administration (Needle-Free Injection Systems only) Subcutaneous Intramuscular Intradermal

Types of Microneedle Devices (Microneedle Devices only) Hollow Solid Dissolving

Type of Intervention (Microneedle Devices only) Vaccine Therapeutic Agent Others

Target Disease Indication Infectious Diseases Osteoarthritis Pain Disorders Cancer Others

Key geographical regions North America Europe Asia Rest of the World



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom such systems are capable of addressing many of the limitations of conventional parenteral drug delivery, such as the administration of high viscosity formulations and dealing with patients suffering from trypanophobia. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Michael Schrader (Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Vaxess Technologies)

Patrick Anquetil (Chief Executive Officer, Portal Instruments)

Henry King (Market Intelligence and Business Development Manager, Innoture)

The research includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below), featuring an overview of the companies, their financial information (if available), a description of product(s) offered, details of recent developments related to needle-free injection systems and microneedle devices and an informed future outlook.

3M

D’Antonio Consultants International

Enesi Pharma

Inolife Sciences

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Medical International Technology

Micropoint Technologies

NanoPass Technologies

Nemaura Pharma

PharmaJet

Valeritas

