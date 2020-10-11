Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market is projected to grow at annualized rate of nearly 20%, between 2019 and 2030, claims Roots Analysis

Given the invasive and cost-intensive nature of tissue biopsies, there is a significant unmet need for safer and more patient-friendly cancer diagnostics that are capable of offering highly accurate, and actionable insights related to the disease

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Liquid Biopsy and Other Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnostics Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030: Focus on Circulating Tumor Markers such as CTCs, ctDNA, cfDNA, Exosomes and Other Biomarkers” report to its list of offerings.

Advances in the field of biotechnology have enabled the development of several non-invasive approaches for cancer diagnosis with applications ranging from early diagnosis to patient and recurrence monitoring. Leveraging an array of versatile genomic tools, liquid biopsies have emerged as a powerful diagnostic solution, especially in cases where conventional diagnostic tests are inconclusive or the clinical condition is related to an organ that is not amenable to biopsy access.

Key Market Insights

Close to 300 liquid biopsy-based diagnostics are currently available / under development

Nearly 60% such solutions are available for commercial use, while the rest are either available for research purposes only or under development. Presently, majority of these tests are being developed for the isolation and analysis of cell-free DNA (cfDNA); other popular tumor markers analyzed via this method include circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and exosomes.

North America is currently a hub of diagnostics development activity; over 50% of developers are based in this region

Recent reports indicate that there are 70 small-sized companies / start-ups, 39 mid-sized players and 6 large and very large business entities based in this part of the world.

USD 3+ billion was invested by both private and public investors, between 2015 and 2019

More than USD 2 billion was raised through venture capital financing alone, representing nearly 80% of the total capital raised. It is worth highlighting that GRAIL raised a total of USD 900 million in its series B financing round.

Partnership activity in this domain has increased at an annualized rate of 74%

In fact, around 80% of the deals reported in the study were established post 2016; the maximum partnership activity was observed in 2018. Majority of these agreements (80+) were observed to be either distribution & supply agreements and R&D agreements.

Several mergers and acquisitions inked between 2016 and 2019

Recent examples include (in reverse chronological order) the acquisition of Bellwether Bio by Guardant Health (2019), MolecularMD by ICON (2019) and Exosome Diagnostics by Bio-Techne (2018).

Currently, tests intended for patient monitoring have captured more than 60% of the overall market share

Given the challenges related to repeatedly performing invasive biopsies, liquid biopsy is expected to be widely adopted for patient monitoring purposes. However, ongoing efforts to address the high unmet need for early cancer detection are likely to result in an increase in the share of early diagnosis-focused tests, in the foreseen future.

Tests for prostate, breast, lung and colorectal cancer are anticipated to capture nearly 70% of the current market share

By 2030, the market is expected to expand significantly as liquid biopsies for other indications, such as bladder cancer, gastric cancer, melanoma, ovarian cancer and pancreatic cancer will likely get introduced.

Key Questions Answered

What are the key applications of liquid biopsy?

Apart from liquid biopsy, what are the other novel non-invasive cancer diagnostics?

What is the role of big pharma players in the non-invasive cancer diagnostics domain?

Who are the key service providers for liquid biopsy products?

What are the prevalent financing and investment trends within the liquid biopsy market?

What are the most popular cancer indications for which non-invasive diagnostics are being developed?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the liquid biopsy and other non-invasive cancer diagnostics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Tumor Marker ctDNA cfDNA CTCs Exosomes Others

Application Diagnosis / Early Diagnosis Patient Monitoring Recurrence Monitoring

Target Cancer Indication Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Bladder Cancer Melanoma Gastric Cancer Pancreatic Cancer Ovarian Cancer Others

End Users Hospitals Research Institutes Others

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom liquid biopsy has the potential to diagnose cancer at a very early stage by analyzing rare circulating tumour markers, thereby, facilitating appropriate / timely treatment decisions. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following industry experts:

Shibichakravarthy Kannan (Founder and CEO, Theranosis Life Sciences)

Abizar Lakdawalla (Founder, ProXeom)

Philippe Nore (CEO and Co-founder, MiNDERA)

Frank Szczepanski (President and CEO, IVDiagnostics)

Mark Li (CEO, Resolution Bioscience)

Anton Iliuk (President and Chief Technology Officer, Tymora Analytical Operations)

Burkhard Jansen (Chief Medical Officer, DermTech)

Christer Ericsson (Chief Scientific Officer, iCellate Medical)

Jake Micallef (Chief Scientific Officer, VolitionRx)

Nathalie Bernard (Marketing Director, OncoDNA)

Riccardo Razzini (Sales and Marketing Manager, LCM Genect)

The research includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below), featuring an overview of the companies, their financial information (if available), a description of product(s) offered and an informed future outlook.

Amoy Diagnostics

DiaCarta

HaploX Biotechnology

NeoGenomics

QIAGEN

Swift Biosciences

Sysmex Inostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

