The cell therapy manufacturing market is projected to reach close to USD 11 Billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 14.9%, claims Roots Analysis

Having demonstrated the ability to offer improved treatment related outcomes and also enhance the quality of lives of patients suffering from a diverse range of clinical conditions, the demand for cell therapies is anticipated to increase in the near future

Given the commercial success of multiple cell therapies, such as RECELL® (Avita Medical) and YESCARTA® (Gilead Sciences), and an evolving clinical pipeline, the opportunity for contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) is anticipated to grow significantly. Over the years, many service providers have begun automating their operations, in order to eliminate chances of human error during manufacturing.

Key Market Insights

Over 145 companies / organizations are actively involved in manufacturing cell-based therapies

The market landscape is currently dominated by the presence of industry players, which represent more than 55% of the total number of players. Amongst these, over 45 are large or mid-sized firms (having more than 50 employees). It is also worth noting that this field has witnessed the entry of several start-ups.

50+ organizations claim to possess commercial manufacturing capabilities for cell therapies

As most of the cell therapy products are under clinical evaluation, majority of the manufacturing facilities currently have the capacity to support clinical scale production requirements. At the same time, it is worth noting that several players (over 35%) have already developed / are developing commercial scale capacity for cell therapies.

Europe has emerged as a key region for the production of cell therapies with more than 40% of manufacturing facilities

Globally, 195 facilities have been established by various players for the manufacturing of the cell therapies; of these, 41% are located in Europe, followed by those based in North America (38%). Other emerging regions include Australia, China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Israel.

Close to 15 companies are presently offering automated solutions to cell therapy developers

Over the years, automation has emerged as a key enabler of cell therapy manufacturing. Players that claim to offer consultancy services related to automation include (in alphabetical order) these include (in alphabetical order) Berkeley Lights, Cesca Therapeutics, Ferrologix, FluDesign Sonics, GE Healthcare and Terumo BCT. Further, we identified five players, namely (in alphabetical order) Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA, Invetech, KMC Systems, Mayo Clinic Center for Regenerative Medicine and RoosterBio, that offer consultancy solutions related to automation.

150+ partnerships were inked between 2014 and 2018

Of these, 32% were observed to be focused on the supply of cell-based therapy products for clinical trials. Other popular types of collaboration models implemented in this domain include additional services agreements (24%), joint ventures (9%) and acquisitions (3%).

North America anticipated to capture 50% of the cell therapy manufacturing market by 2030

Owing to high venture capital funding and drug development activity, North America is anticipated to capture close to 50% of the total market share by 2030. It is also important to highlight that financial resources, technical expertise and established infrastructure is likely to drive cell therapy manufacturing market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of over 18%.

Key Questions Answered

Which are the key CMOs (industry / non-industry), across different geographies, that you can reach out to for your manufacturing requirements?

What is the global, installed contract manufacturing capacity available for cell therapies?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What kind of partnership models (research agreements, product / technology licensing, technology upgrade, manufacturing process development and testing, manufacturing agreements, acquisitions, clinical trial collaborations and others) are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the prices of cell therapy manufacturing?

What are the prevalent trends related to cell therapy manufacturing?

What are the key drivers and challenges that are likely to have an impact on the industry (SWOT analysis)?

The USD 10+ billion (by 2030) financial opportunity within the cell therapy manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of therapy T-cell therapies (CAR-T therapies, TCR therapies, TIL therapies) Dendritic cell therapies Tumor cell therapies Stem cell therapies

Source of cells Autologous cell therapies Allogeneic cell therapies

Scale of operation Clinical scale of manufacturing Commercial scale of manufacturing

Purpose of manufacturing Contract manufacturing In-house manufacturing

Key geographical regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the world



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom manufacturing of cell therapies is largely being outsourced due to the exorbitant costs associated with setting-up in-house facilities. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Tim Oldham (Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies)

Arnaud Deladeriere (Manager, Business Development & Operations-cGMP Manufacturing Unit, Center of Excellence for Cellular Therapy / C3i)

Gerard MJ Bos (Chief Executive Officer, CiMaas)

Victor Lietao Li (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lion TCR)

Brian Dattilo (Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing)

Mathilde Girard (Department Leader, Cell Therapy Innovation and Development, YposKesi)

The research covers profiles of key players (industry and non-industry) that offer contract manufacturing services for cell-based therapies, featuring an overview of the company, information on its manufacturing facilities, and recent collaborations.

BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Services

Brammer Bio

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cell Therapies

CELLforCURE

Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine

Centre for Cell Manufacturing Ireland, National University of Ireland

Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility, University of Pennsylvania

Cognate BioServices

Cryosite

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

Guy’s and St. Thomas’ GMP Facility, Guy’s Hospital

Japan Tissue Engineering (J-TEC)

KBI Biopharma

Laboratory for Cell and Gene Medicine, Stanford University

Lonza

MaSTherCell

MEDINET

Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics, University of Minnesota

Newcastle Cellular Therapies Facility, Newcastle University

Nikon CeLL innovation

PCT, a Hitachi Group Company

Rayne Cell Therapy Suite, King’s College London

Roslin Cell Therapies

Scottish Centre of Regenerative Medicine

Sydney Cell and Gene Therapy

Waisman Biomanufacturing

WuXi Advanced Therapies, a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec

