A New Future Market Insights Study Analyses Growth of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems Market in Light of the Global Corona Virus Outbreak

Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the continuous glucose monitoring systems market between 2015 and 2020. In terms of value, the continuous glucose monitoring systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. This continuous glucose monitoring systems market study demonstrates the global market dynamics and trends across various regions, such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Middle East & Africa, and Japan, which influence the current nature and future status of the continuous glucose monitoring systems market over the forecast period. It also provides a country-level analysis for each region listed in the above section, which will provide a comprehensive analysis of the overall market.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the continuous glucose monitoring systems market and offers insights on various factors. This continuous glucose monitoring systems market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The stakeholders in this continuous glucose monitoring systems market include healthcare automation providers, hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and households. The continuous glucose monitoring systems report segregates the market on the basis of components and end-users across different regions worldwide.

The integration of artificial pancreas systems with continuous glucose monitoring systems has led to the rapid adoption of continuous glucose monitoring systems across various end-use sectors, including household and hospitals and diagnostics centers. In artificial pancreas systems, continuous glucose monitoring technology is combined with insulin pumps in order to administer optimum dosage to manage blood-glucose levels.

The report starts with an overview of the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes the analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints influencing the continuous glucose monitoring systems market. An impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints is also included in the continuous glucose monitoring systems report to facilitate clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

The global continuous glucose monitoring systems market report will help stakeholders such as solution providers, household, hospitals and system integrators formulate their strategies. Market attractiveness and market opportunity analysis help them identify potential markets where they can expand their footprint and increase their customer base.

The BPS analysis provided in the report helps in identifying the losing segment and winning segment in the continuous glucose monitoring systems market.

The global continuous glucose monitoring systems market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, end user and region. On the basis of component, the continuous glucose monitoring systems market has been segmented into transmitter & monitor, sensor and insulin pump. The transmitter & monitor segment holds the highest market share in the overall continuous glucose monitoring systems market.

On the basis of end-use, the continuous glucose monitoring systems market has been segmented into household and hospitals and diagnostics centers. In terms of revenue, the household segment dominates the global continuous glucose monitoring systems market while the hospital and diagnostics centers segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The next section highlights a detailed analysis of the continuous glucose monitoring systems market across various countries in different regions. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2020, and sets the forecast within the context of the continuous glucose monitoring systems system market to include the latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study on continuous glucose monitoring systems discusses the key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the continuous glucose monitoring systems market as well as analyzes the degree to which the drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this continuous glucose monitoring system report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA.

The continuous glucose monitoring systems report analyses the present scenario and growth prospects of the continuous glucose monitoring system market across various regions globally for the period 2015–2020. We have considered 2014 as the base year, and provided data for the remaining 12 months. The forecast presented in the continuous glucose monitoring systems report assesses the total revenue by value across the market. To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current continuous glucose monitoring systems market, which forms the basis of how the continuous glucose monitoring systems market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the continuous glucose monitoring systems market, we have triangulated the outcome of the analysis of different types and verticals based on technology trends.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the continuous glucose monitoring systems market and to identify the right opportunities across the market.

In the final section of the continuous glucose monitoring systems market report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view based on the categories of providers, their presence, portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the continuous glucose monitoring systems value chain as well as the potential players for the same. The report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers of continuous glucose monitoring systems are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the continuous glucose monitoring system space. Some of the key competitors covered in the report are Abbott, Medtronic, Dexcom, Animas, Roche, Bayer, Glysens, and Ypsomed.

