A New Future Market Insights Report Forecasts the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Bio-plastics Market Growth Post 2020

The global bio-plastics market is expected to witness a significant contribution to the overall plastic market, by registering a robust growth rate of nearly 29% by 2020. Growing beverage packaging industry, government push to adopt bio-based materials, rising consumer acceptance for bio-plastics are among the prominent factors driving the demand for bio-plastics products across the globe. Also, an influx of new bio-based plastic products specifically for automotive and packaging applications by key players such as E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and Toray Industries, Inc. is expected to bolster the market growth thereby increasing competitiveness in the market. Geographically, Asia Pacific represents a huge market potential followed by Europe and North America wherein packaging, bottle and automotive application hold a significant share.

In this study, we analyze the Global Bio-plastics Market during 2014-2020. We focus on:

Market size and forecast, 2013-2020



Key drivers and developments in bio-plastics



Key Trends and Developments of bio-plastics products in applications such as bottle, other packaging, food-services, agriculture/horticulture, nsumer products, automotive and others



Key Drivers and developments in particular regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW



Government policies and initiatives for bio-plastics market in all four regions



Key Segments Covered

Material Type:



Bio-PET, Bio-PE, Bio-PA, Bio-degradable Polyesters, PLA & PLA Blends, Starch Blends, PHA and others (Durable Starch Blend, Bio-TPE, Bio-PUR, Bio-PC, Cellulose Derivatives and PCL)



Applications



Bottle, other packaging, food-services, agriculture/horticulture, consumer products, automotive and others





Key Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW

Other Key Topics

Bio-plastics life cycle, government initiative and policies, recent market happenings in global bio-plastics market

Examples of key Companies Covered

BASF SE, NatureWorks LLC, Toray Industries Inc., Evonik Industries, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, DSM NV, Arkema, Techno polymer Co. Ltd., RTP Company and NaturePlast