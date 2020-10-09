Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market 2020 Driving Factors, Trends, New Opportunities After COVID-19, Pandemic Impact Analysis with Major Companies and Forecast to 2024

Global Marketers published a new report, titled, “Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market”. Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Past, Present & Forecast Research 2020-2024 presents all-inclusive analysis & fundamental insights segmented by top companies, product type, geographical regions, applications & end-users. This brief breakdown provides 360-degree & complete Building Information Modeling (BIM) overview stating the opportunities, developmental factors, constraints & risks analysis. The forecast industry situations are presented based on past & present Smith Machines industry situations & growth rate.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market research report offers details about Industry Chain structure, Market Competition, Market Size, and Share, SWOT Analysis, Technology, Cost, Consumer Preference, Development and Trends, Regional Forecast, Company and Profile, and Product and Service.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

Autodesk, Inc (US)

Nemetschek AG (Germany)

Bentley Systems, Inc (US)

Trimble Navigation Ltd (US)

Dassault Systemes S.A. (France)

RIB Software AG (Germany)

Robert Mcneel & Associates (US)

Cadsoft Corporation (US)

Siemens (Germany)

AVEVA Group (UK)

Aconex (Australia)

Beck Technology (US)

Inovaya (US)

Synchro (UK)

IES (UK)

Hongye Technology (China)

Beijing Explorer Software (China)

Lubansoft (China)

Glodon(China)

PKPM (China)

This analysis includes a detailed share analysis of the key players. It also unveils the growth of the Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market participants along with their current statuses and key developments. The growth strategies employed by these players are also assessed in the report and are prognosticated to facilitate the study of the competitive landscape of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market.

Geographically, this Research report focuses on market share, and growth opportunities in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Segment by Type:

3D BIM Management of Design Models

4D BIM Management of Schedule

5D BIM Management of Costs

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Segment by Application:

Architects

AEC engineering Offices

Contractors

Owners

Other

The report objectives to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry

Historical Years 2014-2019 Forecast Years 2020-2024 Market Size 2019 XX Million Market Size 2024 XX Million CAGR 2020-2024 XX % Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2024 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The Building Information Modeling (BIM) report provides insights in the following areas:

Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Size: Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts during the forecast period 2020-2024

Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts during the forecast period 2020-2024 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Penetration: Thorough information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market.

Thorough information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market. Product Development/Innovation: Comprehensive insights on upcoming products, research and development activities, and product launches in the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market.

Comprehensive insights on upcoming products, research and development activities, and product launches in the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market. Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Development : The report analyzes the markets for various types of Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market.

: The report analyzes the markets for various types of Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market. Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Diversification: In-depth information about products, recent developments, and investments in Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market.

In-depth information about products, recent developments, and investments in Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of leading players operating global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market are provided to understand the global competitive scenario.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Research Report Overview

Chapter 2: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3: Value Chain of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market

Chapter 4: Players Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6: North America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7: Europe Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10: South America Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12: Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13: Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)

Chapter 14: Appendix

