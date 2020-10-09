Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Sensor Signal Conditioner (SSC) ICs Market

Sensor Signal Conditioner (SSC) ICs Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market. In terms of revenue, the global market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market.

Sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs helps in conditioning of signals coming out from sensors and going toward the computer. Furthermore, they help in reducing the noise signal and thereby, in increasing the efficiency of electronic devices and automotive electronic systems. Additionally, with the introduction of new technologies and innovations in automotive and consumer electronics industries, sensor signal conditioner IC products are evolving. Based on type, the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market has been classified into resistive and capacitive. Among these, capacitive is the largely used type, owing to growing popularity of capacitor sensor signal conditioner IC products in consumer electronics and automotive industries worldwide. Furthermore, based on application, the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market has been classified into accelerometers, temperature sensors, motor drive controllers, pressure sensors, humidity sensors, strain gauges, and others. Based on end-use industry, the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market has been classified into automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, and others.

Sensor Signal Conditioner (SSC) ICs Market: Dynamics

The global consumer electronics industry is continuously growing as a result of increasing standards of living worldwide and rising use of advanced and smart electronic devices such as smartphones. With people using more number of electronic devices with highly advanced features, companies are investing significantly in R&D in consumer electronics devices. With advancements in these devices, the device size is becoming compact. This has led to use of a large number of sensors, especially micro-sensors, and miniaturization of electronic circuits. Growth in the use of sensors is driving the demand for sensor signal conditioner ICs, as the output of a sensor signal conditioner IC is used for smooth processing of signals. Thus, rising demand for technologically advanced consumer electronics devices is expected to have a high positive impact on the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market between 2020 and 2030.

Moreover, demand for electronic components, such as capacitors, is rising rapidly worldwide, owing to the development of modern electronic devices and technologies. Furthermore, as a result of advancements in electronic devices, which significantly consume capacitors and other electronic components, the demand for electronic components is increasing rapidly. Additionally, the demand for electronic components in the automotive industry is also rising at a rapid pace, due to evolution of electric vehicles (EVs). EVs use a larger number of capacitors than the traditional vehicles.

This, in turn, is projected to drive the adoption of sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs, as capacitor is one of the vital components used in sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs. However, shortage in supply of capacitors in 2019, as reported by a distributor i.e. Arrow Electronics, Inc., is estimated to hamper the global capacitors industry in the near future. However, companies can overcome this restraint by ramping up the production and resolving issues related to the supply chain system. Thus, increasing demand for capacitors is projected to have a high positive impact on the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market during the forecast period.

Sensor Signal Conditioner (SSC) ICs Market: Prominent Regions

Asia Pacific is the dominant region of the global sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market. Asia Pacific holds a significant share of the global market, owing to presence of a large number of players designing and producing sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs. Furthermore, production of integrated circuits is also significant in the region, especially in China, Japan, South Korea, and countries in ASEAN.

Presence of a prominent semiconductor sector propels the demand for sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs in Asia Pacific. The market in North America is expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period, owing to presence of key market players, technological advancements, and growth of consumer electronics and automotive sectors in the region. In Europe, business performance of the sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market is expected to be favourable during the forecast period, as rise in industrial activities and growth of the automotive industry in the region are significant. Countries including Germany, Spain, Italy, and France have prominent semiconductor sectors. This boosts the sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market in Europe. The sensor signal conditioner (SSC) ICs market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future.