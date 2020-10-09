Vacuum Cleaners Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020–2024
LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:
Dyson
Electrolux
Shark Ninja (Euro-Pro)
Miele
Bissell
Nilfisk
Philips
Bosch
SEB
TTI
Sanitaire
Rubbermaid
Panasonic
Numatic
Karcher
Midea
Haier
Goodway
Pacvac
Geographically, this Research report focuses on market share, and growth opportunities in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.
Vacuum Cleaners Market Segment by Type:
Cord
Cordless
Upright & Handheld
Bagged & Bagless
Robotics
Vacuum Cleaners Market Segment by Application:
Residential
Offices
Restaurants
Hotels & Resorts
Supermarkets
Hospitals
Industrial
The report objectives to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry
|Historical Years
|2014-2019
|Forecast Years
|2020-2024
|Market Size 2019
|XX Million
|Market Size 2024
|XX Million
|CAGR 2020-2024
|XX %
|Market representation
|Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2029
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Table of Content:
- Chapter 1: Vacuum Cleaners Market Research Report Overview
- Chapter 2: Global Vacuum Cleaners Industry Market Growth Trends
- Chapter 3: Value Chain of Vacuum Cleaners Market
- Chapter 4: Players Profiles
- Chapter 5: Global Vacuum Cleaners Market Analysis by Regions
- Chapter 6: North America Vacuum Cleaners Market Analysis by Countries
- Chapter 7: Europe Vacuum Cleaners Market Analysis by Countries
- Chapter 8: Asia-Pacific Vacuum Cleaners Market Analysis by Countries
- Chapter 9: Middle East and Africa Vacuum Cleaners Market Analysis by Countries
- Chapter 10: South America Vacuum Cleaners Market Analysis by Countries
- Chapter 11: Global Vacuum Cleaners Market Segment by Types
- Chapter 12: Global Vacuum Cleaners Market Segment by Applications
- Chapter 13: Vacuum Cleaners Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)
- Chapter 14: Appendix
