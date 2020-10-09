Citrus Flavours Market Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Global Market Share | Kerry Group Plc, Takasago International Corporation

The global citrus flavours market is projected to reach US$ 13,182.0 Mn by the end of 2025. Over the course of the report’s forecast period between 2019 and 2025, the market is projected to remain steady, exhibiting rise at a CAGR of 4.9%. Advanced research and development activities carried out by leading players will support the expansion of the market. In addition to this, they are focusing on product innovation and broadening their product portfolio to strengthen their footprint in the global citrus flavours market.