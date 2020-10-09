Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market Overview, Component, Industry Revenue and Forecast

Next-generation mobile backhaul networks refer to the networks that easily connects the radio access network (RAN) and core network of the mobile network. Mobile backhaul networks are universal and support a combination of video, text, voice, and data traffic and transfer to mobile devices. During the period of 5G, mobile backhaul networks are becoming even more significant, where a network is likely to be transmitted and further stringent requirements are expected to be enforced.

Mobile network operators (MNOs) are repetitively struggling to keep pace with bandwidth demand growth rates worldwide. Therefore, mobile network operators are shifting to mobile backhaul networks (MBH) so that the reliability, capacity, and availability of MBH improves the wireless access speeds. Moreover, numerous technical solutions are deployed by mobile network operators (MNOs) for mobile backhaul networks, including both wireless and wireline solutions such as copper-line, fiber-optic, and wireless backhaul (microwave).

Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market

Lockdowns across major regions (Europe, Asia, and North America) due to an increase in the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has a positive impact on the next-generation mobile backhaul networks market. During the period of Coronavirus (COVID-19), people have majorly shifted to online media content, which is expected to positively influence the growth of the next-generation mobile backhaul networks market.

Deployment of 5G Network Expected to Drive the Global Next-generation Mobile Backhaul Networks Market

Next-generation mobile backhaul networks play a significant role in providing a better user experience for mobile operators in network performance. Increasing deployment of 5G networks along with increasing demand for millimeter wave connectivity is expected to drive the next-generation mobile backhaul networks market worldwide.

The penetration of mobile technology such as long-term evolution (LTE) is increasing in established regions such as North America. Network carrier operators and backhaul equipment manufacturers are in the process of providing advanced mobile communication networks such as 5G. 5G deployment is at a promising stage. By the end of 2021, 5G is expected to overtake 4G or LTE technology in the established regions.

The impact of this driver is expected to be high throughout the forecast period. Use of next-generation mobile backhaul networks is on the rise across the globe, led by increasingly stringent government regulations & compliances regarding environment protection. This is expected to boost the global next-generation mobile backhaul networks market in the next few years.

