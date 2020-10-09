Regulatory Information Management System Market Growth Factors, Emerging Technologies, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

Regulatory information management (RIM) systems are capable of supporting global regulatory activities. These systems consist of various software and services for highly regulated industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and clinical research.

Regulatory information management software manages, controls, and drives product dossiers including regulatory product information. Regulatory information management software allows end-users to control, manage, and drive the process of bringing new products to market and manage interactions with authorities.

The global regulatory information management system market is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, due to an increase in demand for regulatory information management systems among end-users.

Global Regulatory Information Management System Market: Dynamics

Global Regulatory Information Management System Market: Key Drivers and Restraints

Increasing transformations in regulation paradigms within pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and life science sectors is estimated to boost the demand for regulatory information management systems during the forecast period.

Increase in the number of clinical trials across the globe is one of the major factors anticipated to boost the market in the coming years.

Rising need to reduce manual errors in regulatory processes and easy access are further expected to contribute to the growth of the global regulatory information management system market.

Increased complexity and new ways of managing registrations and sharing regulatory data is likely to propel the need for regulatory information management systems

Regulatory scenarios are highly critical in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research sectors, which keeps getting updated at frequent intervals. This in turn is anticipated to increase the demand for regulatory information management systems during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of cloud-based regulatory information management systems among end-users is projected to boost the demand for these systems across the globe.

Increasing demand for real-time monitoring of regulations in the clinical trial sector is likely to propel the need for regulatory information management systems

Rising demand for automated management of the entire workflow of product processes in real-time across the globe is anticipated to boost the demand for regulatory information management systems.

However, lack of skilled professionals along with high cost of regulatory information management systems is expected to hamper the market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Regulatory Information Management System Market