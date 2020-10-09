Jaw Crushers Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope

A Jaw Crusher is one of the main types of primary crushers in an ore processing or a mining plant. A Jaw Crusher lessens large size rocks or ore by having placed the rock into compression.

A fixed jaw, mounted in a “V” alignment is the stationary breaking surface, whereas the mobile jaw exerts force on the rock by forcing it against the stationary plate. The space at the bottom of the “V” aligned jaw plates is the crusher product size gap, or the size of the crushed product from the jaw crusher. The rock stays in the jaws till it is small enough for passing through the gap at the jaws bottom

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Sandvik

Metso

Terex

Astec Industries

Weir

WIRTGEN GROUP

ThyssenKrupp

Liming Heavy Industry

Komatsu

McCloskey International

Shanghai Shibang Machinery

Shuangjin Machinery

Minyu Machinery

Northern Heavy Industries

Chengdu Dahongli

Tesab

Shunda Mining Machinery

Jaw Crushers Breakdown Data by Type

Less than 300tph

300tph-800tph

More than 800tph

Jaw Crushers Breakdown Data by Application

Mining

Construction

