Jaw Crushers Market Latest Trends, Revenue Growth Rate And Application Scope
A Jaw Crusher is one of the main types of primary crushers in an ore processing or a mining plant. A Jaw Crusher lessens large size rocks or ore by having placed the rock into compression.
A fixed jaw, mounted in a “V” alignment is the stationary breaking surface, whereas the mobile jaw exerts force on the rock by forcing it against the stationary plate. The space at the bottom of the “V” aligned jaw plates is the crusher product size gap, or the size of the crushed product from the jaw crusher. The rock stays in the jaws till it is small enough for passing through the gap at the jaws bottom
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Sandvik
Metso
Terex
Astec Industries
Weir
WIRTGEN GROUP
ThyssenKrupp
Liming Heavy Industry
Komatsu
McCloskey International
Shanghai Shibang Machinery
Shuangjin Machinery
Minyu Machinery
Northern Heavy Industries
Chengdu Dahongli
Tesab
Shunda Mining Machinery
Jaw Crushers Breakdown Data by Type
Less than 300tph
300tph-800tph
More than 800tph
Jaw Crushers Breakdown Data by Application
Mining
Construction
